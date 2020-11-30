SIOUX FALLS — It’s too bad no fans could be there to see it.
They would have been treated to an NCAA Tournament-caliber showdown between two of the country’s top mid-major women’s basketball programs.
The fact that a large lead flipped the other direction and the action concluded with a nail-biting finish was par for the course. No. 18-ranked Gonzaga held off South Dakota 54-50 at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Monday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota (0-2), receiving votes in the AP top-25 poll, built a 26-9 lead midway through the second quarter but struggled offensively in the second half and made a series of costly turnovers in the final minute.
“We have to learn how to play hard, play fast, play smart, and how to finish possessions,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in her post-game radio interview.
“We played a very good team in Gonzaga; a very experienced team, a very tough team, and it showed.”
The Bulldogs (1-1), out of the West Coast Conference, locked in on USD’s perimeter game, and it seemed to work: The Coyotes were just 3-of-18 on three-pointers.
“They basically just dared other kids to stick and make shots,” Plitzuweit said. “That was a challenge for us. We tried a number of different things offensively to get us some rhythm.”
Ultimately, though, USD made 6-of-21 shots after halftime, and was 13-of-21 at the free throw line for the game.
The Coyotes came out of the gates sharp on both ends, however, as they frustrated the Zags and shot 50 percent to build an 18-6 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter, though, was a different story. Gonzaga settled in on defense, but its offense was still only 3-of-12 and the Coyotes led 28-16 at halftime.
Gonzaga continued its momentum into the third quarter, but despite getting to within four points, the Bulldogs couldn’t close the gap. Despite making two baskets, the Coyotes led 38-31 heading to the fourth quarter.
Following a basket with 3:33 remaing in the third quarter, the Coyotes went more than 10 minutes without a field goal until a bucket by Natalie Mazurek with 3:41 remaining. By that point, though, Gonzaga had pulled in front 47-42.
A jumper by senior Hannah Sjerven brought USD to within 47-46 with 1:53 remaining, but the Coyotes later turned the ball over with 37 seconds left.
Gonzaga’s Jill Townsend — the preseason Player of the Year in the WCC — made two free throws with 22 seconds left to push the Gonzaga margin to 49-46, and the Coyotes responded with a basket by senior Liv Korngable.
The Bulldogs were fouled and Townsend tacked on two more foul shots to push the lead to 51-48, but Sjerven later answered with a basket with eight seconds left.
Gonzaga then closed the game at the free throw line.
In the final two minutes, USD made 3-of-3 shots but committed three turnovers.
Although the Coyotes have four seniors who see action (Monica Arens is out with a knee injury), their younger players will gain valuable experience by playing in games like Monday, according to Plitzuweit.
Those younger players, she added, haven’t been in those late game situations.
“They haven’t been in the heat of the battle yet,” Plitzuweit said. “The bottom line is, experience is what’s going to help us.
“We need more kids right now that have the confidence and ability to make shots from the perimeter.”
Korngable continued her hot start to the season with 20 points (6-of-10) and six assists, while Sjerven scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The other three starters, however, were 4-of-23. Freshman Kyah Watson added six points and four rebounds off the bench, while freshman Maddie Krull scored five points and senior Chloe Lamb dished out four assists.
Townsend led Gonzaga with 20 points and Kayleigh Troung added 12 points.
South Dakota will make its home debut on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Lipscomb (Tennessee).
GONZAGA (1-1)
Jenn Wirth 2-7 2-4 6; LeeAnne Wirth 2-7 0-0 4; Kayleigh Troung 5-11 0-1 12; Cierra Walker 1-9 2-2 5; Jill Townsend 5-9 8-8 20; Kaylynne Troung 0-3 0-0 0; Melody Kempton 2-3 1-1 5; Lily Scanlon 0-2 2-4 2; Anamaria Virjoghe 0-0 0-0 0; Yvonne Ejim 0-0 0-0 0; McKayla Williams 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 17-51 15-20 54.
SOUTH DAKOTA (0-2)
Liv Korngable 6-10 6-8 20; Chloe Lamb 2-15 0-0 4; Maddie Krull 2-6 1-2 5; Jeniah Ugofsky 0-2 0-0 0; Hannah Sjerven 4-6 4-7 12; Claudia Kunzer 0-1 0-0 0; Morgan Hansen 0-1 0-0 0; Natalie Mazurek 1-3 1-2 3; Kyah Watson 2-5 1-2 6; Madi Guebert 0-0 0-0 0. Allison Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 17-49 13-21 50.
GONZAGA 6 10 15 23 — 54
SOUTH DAKOTA 18 10 10 12 — 50
Three-Pointers — GON 5-15 (Townsend 2-3, Kayleigh Truong 2-4, Walker 1-6, Kaylynne Truong 0-2), USD 3-18 (Korngable 2-3, Watson 1-4, Sjerven 0-1, Krull 0-1, Kunzer 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Ugofsky 0-2, Lamb 0-5). Total Rebounds — GON 37 (Kayleigh Truong 6, Wirth 6), USD 32 (Sjerven 9). Assists — USD 11 (Korngable 6), GON 8 (L. Wirth 3). Turnovers — GON 15, USD 14. Personal Fouls — USD 19, GON 18. Fouled Out — None.
