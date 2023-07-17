ELK POINT — Lennox pounded out 13 hits in a 12-2 victory over Dakota Valley in the Region 3B American Legion baseball tournament on Monday in Elk Point.
The victory advanced Lennox to the region championship, today (Tuesday) at 7 p.m. Dakota Valley will play Elk Point-Jefferson at 4 p.m. today, with the winner claiming the other championship berth.
Talen Eich had three hits, and Conner Eich doubled and singled, driving in three runs, for Lennox. Isaac Bambas had two hits and two RBI. Lance Spieler also had two hits. Ethan Larson, Sawyer Bowers, Landon Atkins and Ashton Bach each had a hit in the victory.
Jackson Boonstra doubled and singled, and Dylan Lukken had two hits for Dakota Valley. Jaxon Hennies, Brendan Barnett and Brayden Major each had a hit in the effort.
Conner Eich pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win. Beau Pollema took the loss, striking out three in his four innings of work. Major struck out five in three innings of relief.
Elk Point-Jefferson 6, Vermillion 0
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson pitchers held Vermillion to two hits in a 6-0 victory in an elimination game in the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Monday at Elk Point.
The victory sends Elk Point-Jefferson to a showdown with Dakota Valley today (Tuesday) at 4 p.m. The winner of that game faces Lennox in the championship at 7 p.m.
Ty Trometer had two hits and two RBI, and Hunter Geary had two hits for EPJ. Tayson Swatek doubled, and Noah McDermott and Kayden Moore each had a hit in the victory.
Jack Vitt and Mikey Roob each had a hit for Vermillion.
Keaton Gale pitched five innings for the victory. Tayson Swatek pitched two innings of no-hit relief for EPJ. Tate Hage took the loss, with Carter Hansen pitching two innings of scoreless relief.
ELK POINT — Vermillion stayed alive in the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 6-2 victory over Tea on Monday afternoon in Elk Point.
Carter Hansen had two hits for Vermillion. Connor Peterson, Mikey Roob, Trey Hansen and Hayden Christopherson each had a hit in the victory.
Nate Christensen had two hits for Tea. Mason Schramm, Ethan Vis and Sam Werdel and Kellen Sattler each had a hit.
Trey Hansen picked up the win, striking out seven in his 6 2/3 innings of work.
