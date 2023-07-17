ELK POINT — Lennox pounded out 13 hits in a 12-2 victory over Dakota Valley in the Region 3B American Legion baseball tournament on Monday in Elk Point.

The victory advanced Lennox to the region championship, today (Tuesday) at 7 p.m. Dakota Valley will play Elk Point-Jefferson at 4 p.m. today, with the winner claiming the other championship berth.

