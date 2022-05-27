Some head coaches look at a bare cupboard and decide it’s time to move on.
Others, like Luke Youmans, decide the time to leave is when the cupboard is full.
Youmans, who has been the head coach of Yankton’s cross country and track programs for several years, will end his YHS coaching career today (Saturday) with the conclusion of the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships.
Youmans resigned from the Yankton School District and will be taking a position with the City of Yankton.
“For me, it was time to move on. I have four kids that are getting more involved in activities,” he said. “It’s time or me to change my focus, to put my focus back on my family.”
Both of Yankton’s teams in both track and cross country are trending upward. The Bucks had a runner-up finish in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships two weeks ago, and are having a solid showing this week at state. The Gazelles, fourth at ESD, are also having a good week in at state.
That’s a far cry from five years ago, when the Bucks score 1 1/3 points at state.
“It’s easy to walk away when the program is in a bad place,” Youmans said. “We’ve really worked hard to put the programs where they are now. It’s taken a lot of time and energy.”
While Youmans navigated the Bucks and Gazelles through a down time in the program’s history, he was hoping to spare his successor that challenge.
“The big part of it was I wanted to leave this program in a good place,” he said. “All I want them (his successor) to do is keep the momentum going.”
Youmans has seen both sides of the spectrum at YHS, from the “golden era” of cross country, when each Yankton team won five straight state titles, to seasons where making the top-half of the state was a challenge.
But it’s the experience with people that Youmans will take away from his time at YHS.
“It’s been a great number of years here,” Youmans said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the absolute best coaches. Dan (Fitzsimmons), Dave (Dannenbring) and Doug (Haar), I don’t know if it can be any better than working with them.”
Fitzsimmons helmed the YHS programs when Youmans joined the coaching staff. When he left for the University of South Dakota, Dannenbring took over cross country while Youmans held the track and field helm. When Dannenbring stepped down — then came out of hiatus to coach YHS to a boys’ soccer title — Youmans moved from head gymnastics coach to head cross country coach.
Now it is Youmans’ turn to leave the program.
“Hopefully it’s not the wins and losses that people remember, that the kids remember,” Youmans said earlier this week, as he and the YHS coaching staff were preparing for this week’s state meet. “I’m hoping kids leave with a great memory of the program.”
