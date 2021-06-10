NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dell Rapids scored six runs in the 10th to claim a 13-7 victory over Dakota Valley in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Isaac Bruns went 3-for-5 with a double for Dakota Valley. Beau Jones doubled and singled. Randy Rosenquist and Jake Pruchniak each had two hits. Jaxon Hennies, Brayden Major, Jackson Strawn and Ethan Anema each had a hit in the effort.
Rosenquist, the sixth Dakota Valley pitcher, took the loss. Pruchniak struck out all six batters he faced in relief, extending the game to extra innings.
Dakota Valley plays in the Hartington Pool of the Lewis & Clark Classic, beginning today (Friday).
Youth
Yankton Reds 11-10, S.F. Black 1-4
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Reds rolled to a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls Black in youth baseball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Jace Sedlacek had two hits and five RBI in an 11-1 Yankton victory.
Tate Beste, Beck Ryken, Easton Feser, Brennen Gilmore and Sam Gokie each had a hit.
Braidon Lambert and Noah Hohn each had a hit.
Ryken picked up the win. Quinn took the loss.
Feser doubled and singled, scoring three times, as the Reds scored a 10-4 victory in the nightcap.
Beste, Abe O’Brien and Carter Boomsma each had a hit for Yankton.
Collin Boyle had the lone Sioux Falls hit.
O’Brien struck out three batters and two innings for the win. Feser struck out three in an inning of relief. Ben Nelson took the loss.
The Reds, 9-4, travel to Watertown on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.