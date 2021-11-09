VERMILLION — South Dakota assistant athletic director for marketing & fan engagement Jarren Duffy is pleased to announce the hiring of Caleb Christensen as the director of athletic video production.
Christensen has been with the Coyotes for nearly two years in the sports information department. In his new role, Christensen will manage game operations in the Midco Sports Production booth, live streams on GoYotes.com, media video requests and creative video content to promote Coyote athletic programs.
Christensen joined the Coyotes in January of 2020 as an assistant sports information director. He served as the sport contact for men’s basketball, women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s golf during that time.
Christensen arrived in Vermillion after serving as a graduate assistant at Augustana University. Originally from Norfolk, Nebraska, Christensen earned his bachelor’s degree from South Dakota State.
(0) comments
