BROOKINGS — South Dakota State’s Myah Selland scored a game-high 17 points, but it was the play off the bench by Sydney Stapleton and Madysen Vlastuin that sparked the 23rd-ranked Jackrabbits to a 64-45 win against South Dakota Friday in the first of two games inside Frost Arena. "Really good win for us," SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. "I thought we executed our plan offensively and defensively very well. They're a really good offensive team. I thought we did a good job on some of their really key players. Anytime you have that kind of defensive performance, certainly there is some credit on our side, but they also probably missed some shots that I'm sure they feel like they can make next time, so we'll try to work on that a little bit."
It was South Dakota’s first loss inside Summit League play dating back to Feb. 24, 2019. The Coyotes (10-4, 6-1) had won a Summit League record 24 consecutive games since. But poor shooting, including a 2-for-20 effort from beyond the arc, stopped the streak cold inside Frost.
It was also SDSU’s largest margin of victory over the Coyotes since the 2013-14 season.
“Playing on the road is always difficult, but we now get to learn from tonight, continue to make adjustments, and prepare for a new opportunity in tomorrow’s game,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.
Stapleton, who had totaled 20 points in 15 games entering play Friday, made all three triples she took and scored 11 first-half points. Vlastuin, who averages 3.3 points this season, made both 3-pointers she took in the first half and had eight points by the break. It helped give SDSU a 33-24 halftime advantage and a lead that was never threatened in the second half.
Credit a Jackrabbit defense that limited the Coyotes to 28 percent shooting (19-of-67), their worst shooting performance in nearly three years. South Dakota’s big three of Liv Korngable (6-of-14), Hannah Sjerven (5-of-16) and Chloe Lamb (2-of-15) were a combined 13-of-45 from the field. Korngable led USD with 16 points. Sjerven had 10 points to go with a game-high 15 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.
Selland made her first two shots of the game, but finished 4-of-10. Instead, she got to the line 11 times, made nine, and handed out nine assists.
South Dakota State (14-2, 7-0) made six of its eight 3-pointers in the first half, then got to the line 18 times in the second. The Coyotes pulled down 16 offensive rebounds, but netted just 13 points off them. Sjerven and Lamb had three steals apiece and Sjerven was credited with two blocks.
The rematch is today (Saturday) at 5 p.m.
NO. 23 S. DAKOTA ST. 64, SOUTH DAKOTA 45
SOUTH DAKOTA (10-4)
Ugofsky 0-2 0-0 0, Sjerven 5-16 0-3 10, Korngable 6-14 3-4 16, Krull 4-9 0-0 8, Lamb 2-15 0-0 5, Hempe 1-3 0-0 2, Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0, Sankey 0-1 0-0 0, Guebert 0-0 0-0 0, Kunzer 0-1 0-0 0, Hansen 1-5 0-0 2, Mazurek 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-67 5-9 45
S. DAKOTA ST. (14-2)
Burckhard 2-7 2-3 7, Nelson 1-3 3-4 5, Selland 4-10 9-11 17, Irwin 5-8 0-0 12, Theuninck 0-2 0-0 0, Nesheim 0-0 0-2 0, Theisen 1-3 0-2 2, Greer 0-3 0-0 0, Stapleton 3-4 2-2 11, Byom 1-2 0-0 2, Vlastuin 3-4 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-46 16-24 64
SOUTH DAKOTA 11 13 9 12 — 45
S. DAKOTA ST. 15 18 21 10 — 64
3-Point Goals_South Dakota 2-20 (Ugofsky 0-1, Sjerven 0-2, Korngable 1-4, Krull 0-2, Lamb 1-6, Hempe 0-2, Kunzer 0-1, Hansen 0-2), S. Dakota St. 8-18 (Burckhard 1-1, Nelson 0-1, Selland 0-3, Irwin 2-5, Theuninck 0-2, Greer 0-1, Stapleton 3-3, Vlastuin 2-2). Assists_South Dakota 7 (Sjerven 3), S. Dakota St. 15 (Selland 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Dakota 43 (Sjerven 8-15), S. Dakota St. 39 (Theisen 2-5). Total Fouls_South Dakota 19, S. Dakota St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_808.
