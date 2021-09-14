Yankton played Brookings to a tie and a loss in club high school softball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Yankton scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the opener in a 6-6 tie.
Lainie Keller had two hits, Grace Behrns had a triple and two RBI and Brooklyn Townsend doubled for Yankton. Elle Feser, Hannah Sailer and Paige Hatch each had a hit for the Gazelles.
Behrns pitched for Yankton, striking out six in the six-inning contest.
Brookings built a 7-0 lead after two innings and held on for an 8-5 victory over Yankton in the nightcap.
Feser and Hatch each doubled and singled, with Hatch driving in two, for Yankton. Keller also had two hits. Annika Gordon and Sailer each had a hit in the effort.
Regan Garry took the loss.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls for the ESD Tournament on Saturday.
