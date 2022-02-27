OMAHA, Neb. — Mount Marty bounced back from its first two losses of the season with a doubleheader sweep of Graceland in baseball action on Sunday in Omaha.
MMU won the opener 3-2, scoring three runs in the sixth to rally to victory.
Billy Hancock went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for Mount Marty. Connor Capps also doubled. Josh Roemen, Caid Koletzky and Zane Salley each had a hit in the victory.
Zach Tanabe had two hits and two RBI for Graceland.
Tyler Priest went the distance in the victory, striking out five in the seven-inning contest. Izaac Rabelo took the loss.
The Lancers rolled to a 15-5 victory in the nightcap.
Roemen went 3-for-4 with a triple for Mount Marty. Hancock had a home run, a triple and four RBI. Capps also had two hits. David Richardson homered, Josh Mares and William Rauch each doubled. Nathan Robertson, Mason Townsend, Evan Bock, Salley and Brandon Ellenwood each had a hit in the victory.
Skyler Harris and Travis Vaala each had two hits for Graceland. William Pagan homered. Ethan Balogh and Ybrahim Quevedo each doubled in the effort.
Clayton Chipchase pitched five shutout innings, striking out four, for the win. Jake Bigham took the loss.
Mount Marty, 7-2, hosts Dickinson State on March 5-6. Doubleheaders each day will begin at noon.
