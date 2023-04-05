VERMILLION — A negative occurrence has the chance to turn into a positive for positive people.
South Dakota Coyotes running backs Nate Thomas and Mike Mansaray took this mindset as they rehabbed long-term injuries during the 2022 season.
As a true freshman in 2021, Thomas debuted for the Coyotes in the third game of the season at Cal Poly, rushing for 92 yards on 15 carries and scoring a touchdown in the 48-14 win. He ended the season with 717 yards rushing, averaging 6.3 yards per carry with five touchdowns.
“During the season I felt like I was a high school version of me playing college football,” Thomas said. “Later into the season and afterwards, I started to feel like I belonged and could move on a different level.”
Thomas, from South Holland, Illinois, was excited to see how he could build on his freshman season, but on the third day of 2022 spring practice, he suffered a non-contact injury. As he was planting his right leg on a cut, he ruptured his ACL and tore his meniscus.
“I thought it broke for a second,” Thomas said, “I knew I could still move it, so I was like ‘Okay, it’s not broken.’ I was walking on it as soon as I messed it up, but it was so painful.”
Thomas looked to God in his recovery and said having to go through the rehab process helped him develop “an appreciation for the little things.”
Mansaray started the 2021 Cal Poly game at running back, having the best game of his career thus far with 141 yards rushing on 21 carries, becoming the first Coyote to have a 100-yard rushing game since 2019. He ended the season with 258 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
In South Dakota’s second game of the 2022 season against the Montana Grizzlies Sept. 10, Mansaray tore his right UCL.
“Initially, it felt like a jammed finger,” Mansaray said.
During the latter portion of the first half, the Columbus, Ohio native had his thumb taped up and continued playing. He had trouble moving his thumb when he took the tape off at halftime and was held out due to concern about the injury getting worse.
It was determined Mansaray needed surgery. After surgery the following Friday in Sioux Falls, he came back to Vermillion to watch USD’s 38-21 victory over Cal Poly the next day. His mother, Kadi Kawa, and his older sister, Hawa, helped Mansaray with the immediate recovery process.
“(My mother) helped keep my head on straight, reassured me and let me know, ‘Once you get back, you’re right back to your regular self,’” Mansaray said. “‘You won’t miss a beat. We’re praying hard for you and you’re going to see this through.’”
Mansaray is appreciative of the challenge God presented both him and Thomas with and looks at the injury as a learning experience.
“He put this challenge in our way for a reason just to see how we can overcome it so we can become better and stronger mentally, physically, and spiritually,” he said.
Being forced into the rehab process at the same time gave Thomas and Mansaray the opportunity to encourage each other through what some may see as tough times.
“(With) being able to have each other’s back and being in the training room every day with each other, it’s good to have that presence to go through an experience like that, especially in the same position group,” Thomas said. “You still get to hold each other accountable. It was good to have somebody like a brother close to you during a time like that.”
“Every day, (Nate) was like, ‘Man, I can’t wait until we’re back together on the field,’” Mansaray said. “It made us appreciate the regular things we have. For him, his knee and being able to sprint. For me, just being able to use my hands for regular, everyday things.”
While Thomas is still working his way back to full participation in practice, Mansaray was able to take the field on the first day of 2023 spring practice Mar. 25.
“I felt right back where I left off,” Mansaray said. “I had peace. When I’m on the field, nothing else goes through my mind other than just playing football, having fun and doing it with my brothers.”
Mansaray said Thomas’ encouragement helped him recover fast.
“Nate's also making huge growth in his recovery process and staying consistent with it,” he said. “Us just being in each other's ear saying we want to be at our best and get back to the way we've been playing is why we (have been able to) stay consistent and on top of our rehab.”
Thomas is excited to reset things and get back on the field.
“If we keep heading the way we’re heading, we’re going to be dangerous.”
Thomas’ positive attitude has helped in a rehab process where he could have had a different attitude about it.
“It’s always good to be positive,” Thomas said. “A negative person will always see negative in a positive, and a positive person will always see positive in a negative.
“If you listen to that and take that in apply it to your life, you’re going to be good. I was able to turn this (injury) into something positive to make it something bigger. It made me grow as a person. Honestly, I wouldn’t have wanted to not go through this because I appreciate the person I became at the end of this journey.”
