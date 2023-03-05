ATCHISON, Kan. — Mount Marty completed a 3-1 weekend with a 6-4 victory over Benedictine in college baseball action on Sunday.
Kiko Nunez homered and doubled, and Zane Salley had two hits for Mount Marty. Billy Hancock had a three-run home run. Bodi Wallar doubled. Will Gardner added a hit in the victory.
Jared Miller pitched four innings, striking out four, for the win.
Earlier in the day, Benedictine scored four runs in the third inning and held on for a 4-3 victory.
Braeden Cordes doubled and singled, and Wallar and William Johnson each had two hits for MMU. Ethan Wishon homered. Gardner added a hit.
Jett Hasagawa went the distance in the loss, striking out nine.
Mount Marty, 12-3, plays Waldorf in a doubleheader on Wednesday. The games are scheduled for U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Saturday: MMU 13-5, BC 10-2
ATCHISON, Kan. — Mount Marty started a weekend set against Benedictine with a doubleheader sweep in college baseball action on Saturday.
In the opener, MMU outlasted Benedictine 13-10.
William Johnson went 3-for-4, and Bodi Wallar went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for MMU. Braeden Cordes went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Josh Mares also had two hits. Billy Hancock doubled. Will Gardner, Ethan Wishon, Kiko Nunez and Joon Dunsmore each had a hit in the victory.
Heston Williams pitched an inning of scoreless relief, striking out two, for the win. Noah McCandless picked up his second save, striking out the final batter of the game. Chris Rofe started, striking out 10 in his five innings of work.
In the nightcap, MMU scored five runs in the first and held on for a 5-2 victory.
Wallar had two hits and two RBI, and Nunez had a double and two RBI for MMU. Cordes also doubled. Gardner and Hancock each had a hit in the victory.
Myles Brown struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings of work for the win. Zane Pollon got the final four outs, striking out two, for the save.
