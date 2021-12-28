WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Viborg-Hurley scored 31 points to place 22nd in the 40-team Winnebago All-Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, Tuesday in Winnebago, Nebraska.
West Point-Beemer won the event with 123 points. Norfolk was second with 87 points.
The top finishers for Viborg-Hurley was Hope Orr, who finished third in the 235-pound division, going 4-1 with four pins. Emma Murray finished seventh at 185 pounds. Ella Kessler was eighth at 132 pounds.
Lauren Petersen, competing unattached for Viborg-Hurley, placed fifth at 185 pounds.
Ord Dual Tourn.
ORD, Neb. — Quad County Northeast went 0-5 in the Ord Holiday Dual Wrestling Tournament on Tuesday.
QCN dropped decisions to Central City (60-24), Conestoga (54-30), Grand Island Northwest (72-9), Adams Central (36-30) and Ord (51-18).
Grand Island Northwest won the title, beating out Central City for top honors.
