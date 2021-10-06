The Yankton Club High School bowling team will hold its preseason registration on Monday, Oct. 18, beginning at 4 p.m. at Yankton Bowl.
All Yankton students in grades 7-12 who would like to participate in the bowling program are invited to attend. Bowling during the registration is free of charge.
