By Mackenzie Attkisson
The Mount Marty University Lancers used Diego Romero’s goal in the 53rd minute to get a 1-1 draw with Doane to start off Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer play on Wednesday evening at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Doane was able to strike first, with Braden Lackey scoring on the assist from Guillem Colom in the 19th minute.
The Tigers were able to keep that pressure throughout the first half, getting five shots on the goal compared to Mount Marty’s three. However, Mount Marty’s goalie, Dominik Lang, kept the Tigers at bay, getting three saves in the half.
The Lancers were able to bring a new energy to the field to start the second half, scoring within the first eight minutes of the half.
Mount Marty’s head coach Oliver Tieleman was proud of how his team played in the game, especially in the second half.
“I am happy about the team’s change of tempo and energy coming out at half,” he said. “We need to start working on getting an early start, but I was proud of the team and how they played.”
Mount Marty was able to score after Romero beat Doane’s goalie to the ball and head it in on Brandon Cervantes’ free kick.
“It was great ball from Brandon and Diego was able to put the ball away,” Tieleman said. “It is nice to get it put away early in the half, because it takes a weight off the team.”
Romero had his own free kick later in the game outside of Doane’s penalty box in the 53rd minute following a collision between MMU’s Gabriele Cavallari, and Doane’s goalie, Samuel Monatanez. Both players in this collision received red cards and had to leave the field, making both teams short a player.
Despite both teams finding themselves in scoring position within the last five minutes of the game, neither could score to get the win.
Lang ended the contest with four saves on the night and had other big defensive stops for Mount Marty.
“He did fantastic today and made some great saves,” Tieleman said. “All of our keepers continually push and compete with each other for the number one spot, and we are really lucky for that.”
Mount Marty’s overall record moves to 1-2-3, while their conference record starts at 0-0-1. The Lancers will play again on Saturday down in Seward, Neb. against Concordia at 1 pm.
Coach Tieleman noted this game allowed them to get a feel on how conference play is going to be this season, which they will be able to use on Saturday.
“It gives a clear message to our team for conference play, and we know we have to be ready because it’s going to be a tough game on Saturday.”
