SOFTBALL
GPAC TOURN.
NORTHWESTERN BRACKET
At Orange City, Iowa
Wednesday’s Games
Northwestern 8, Concordia 0, 5 innings
Mount Marty 15, College of Saint Mary 3, 5 innings
Mount Marty 5, Northwestern 3
Concordia 6, College of Saint Mary 5, CSM eliminated
Friday’s Games (postponed from Thursday)
Northwestern 4, Concordia 3, Concordia eliminated
CHAMPIONSHIP: Mount Marty 9, Northwestern 5, MMU advances
MIDLAND BRACKET
At Fremont, Nebraska
Wednesday’s Games
Midland 2, Dordt 1
Morningside 4, Jamestown 1
Midland 3, Morningside 0
Dordt 3, Jamestown 1, Jamestown eliminated
Friday’s Games (postponed from Thursday)
Morningside 5, Dordt 1, Dordt eliminated
Morningside 7, Midland 5
Midland 2, Morningside 0, Midland advances
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best of 3)
Saturday at Fremont, Neb.
Game 1: Midland 4, Mount Marty 3; Game 2: Mount Marty 1, Midland 0; Game 3: Mount Marty 2, Midland 0, MMU wins tournament
BASEBALL
GPAC TOURN.
CONCORDIA BRACKET (7-inning games)
At Seward, Nebraska
Saturday’s Games
Briar Cliff 7, Mount Marty 6
Northwestern 5, Concordia 4, 9 innings
Northwestern 9, Briar Cliff 3
Concordia 7, Mount Marty 5, MMU eliminated
Monday’s Games
Concordia 25, Briar Cliff 6, BC eliminated
Concordia 20, Northwestern 10
Concordia 5, Northwestern 4, Concordia advances
DOANE BRACKET
At Crete, Nebraska
Friday’s Games
Jamestown 8, Morningside 2
Doane 4, Midland 3
Saturday’s Games
Jamestown 5, Doane 2
Morningside 5, Midland 4, Midland eliminated
Doane 10, Morningside 9, Morningside eliminated
Monday’s Games
Jamestown 13, Doane 6, Jamestown advances
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Tuesday, May 10 at Seward, Neb.
No. 5 Jamestown (29-22) vs. No. 2 Concordia (35-15-1), 6 p.m.
GOLF
LAKEVIEW GC
LADIES LEAGUE
LOW GROSS: Nicole Schmitz 46
LOW NET: Barb Dooley 33
STANDINGS: Dana List-Morgan Zavadil 10; Barb Dooley-Pat Case 10; Norma Garvey-Katie Tramp 10; Marianne Merkel-Kathy Nelson 6; Nicole Schmitz-Laurie Baily 6; Emily Loecker-Holly Peitz 4; Amy Westrum-Jena Nelson 4; Mary Klug-Sheri Moser 0; Sue Bruening-Helene Hegge-Jolene Steffen 0; Deb Orwig-Linda Fox-Barb Peck 0
