SOFTBALL

GPAC TOURN.

NORTHWESTERN BRACKET

At Orange City, Iowa

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern 8, Concordia 0, 5 innings

Mount Marty 15, College of Saint Mary 3, 5 innings

Mount Marty 5, Northwestern 3

Concordia 6, College of Saint Mary 5, CSM eliminated

Friday’s Games (postponed from Thursday)

Northwestern 4, Concordia 3, Concordia eliminated

CHAMPIONSHIP: Mount Marty 9, Northwestern 5, MMU advances

MIDLAND BRACKET

At Fremont, Nebraska

Wednesday’s Games

Midland 2, Dordt 1

Morningside 4, Jamestown 1

Midland 3, Morningside 0

Dordt 3, Jamestown 1, Jamestown eliminated

Friday’s Games (postponed from Thursday)

Morningside 5, Dordt 1, Dordt eliminated

Morningside 7, Midland 5

Midland 2, Morningside 0, Midland advances

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best of 3)

Saturday at Fremont, Neb.

Game 1: Midland 4, Mount Marty 3; Game 2: Mount Marty 1, Midland 0; Game 3: Mount Marty 2, Midland 0, MMU wins tournament

BASEBALL

GPAC TOURN.

CONCORDIA BRACKET (7-inning games)

At Seward, Nebraska

Saturday’s Games

Briar Cliff 7, Mount Marty 6

Northwestern 5, Concordia 4, 9 innings

Northwestern 9, Briar Cliff 3

Concordia 7, Mount Marty 5, MMU eliminated

Monday’s Games

Concordia 25, Briar Cliff 6, BC eliminated

Concordia 20, Northwestern 10

Concordia 5, Northwestern 4, Concordia advances

DOANE BRACKET

At Crete, Nebraska

Friday’s Games

Jamestown 8, Morningside 2

Doane 4, Midland 3

Saturday’s Games

Jamestown 5, Doane 2

Morningside 5, Midland 4, Midland eliminated

Doane 10, Morningside 9, Morningside eliminated

Monday’s Games

Jamestown 13, Doane 6, Jamestown advances

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Tuesday, May 10 at Seward, Neb.

No. 5 Jamestown (29-22) vs. No. 2 Concordia (35-15-1), 6 p.m.

GOLF

LAKEVIEW GC

LADIES LEAGUE

LOW GROSS: Nicole Schmitz 46

LOW NET: Barb Dooley 33

STANDINGS: Dana List-Morgan Zavadil 10; Barb Dooley-Pat Case 10; Norma Garvey-Katie Tramp 10; Marianne Merkel-Kathy Nelson 6; Nicole Schmitz-Laurie Baily 6; Emily Loecker-Holly Peitz 4; Amy Westrum-Jena Nelson 4; Mary Klug-Sheri Moser 0; Sue Bruening-Helene Hegge-Jolene Steffen 0; Deb Orwig-Linda Fox-Barb Peck 0

