LINCOLN, Neb. — Mount Marty’s Matias Romero scored with 19 seconds left in regulation to lift Mount Marty past Nebraska Wesleyan 5-4 in men’s soccer action on Thursday.
The victory was the first in program history over the Prairie Wolves, a former Great Plains Athletic Conference member that had been 17-0 against the Lancers prior to the match.
Romero, Miguel Ponce, Brandon Cervantez, Savas Di Lascio and Samuel Baraka each scored for Mount Marty, with Di Lascio also recording an assist.
Caleb Vos scored twice for Nebraska Wesleyan, with Logan Lawrence and Jackson McGowan each scoring a goal. Bryan Andrade had an assist for the Prairie Wolves.
In goal, Jorge Aguero stopped one shot for MMU. Zachary Weis made four saves for NWU.
Mount Marty, 3-0-1, hosts Trinity Bible College on Sept. 10. Start time is 3:30 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Mount Marty women’s soccer team suffered its first setback of the season Thursday, dropping a 4-1 decision at Nebraska Wesleyan.
Megan Cooper had a natural hat trick for Nebraska Wesleyan, with Jada Brown scoring the other Prairie Wolves goal. Lauren Keith had one assist in the contest.
Alessandra Lopez scored for the Lancers.
Jena Schultz made two saves for NWU. Kelsey Tabbart stopped seven shots for Mount Marty.
The Lancers begin Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Sept. 14, traveling to Doane.
