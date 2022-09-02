LINCOLN, Neb. — Mount Marty’s Matias Romero scored with 19 seconds left in regulation to lift Mount Marty past Nebraska Wesleyan 5-4 in men’s soccer action on Thursday.

The victory was the first in program history over the Prairie Wolves, a former Great Plains Athletic Conference member that had been 17-0 against the Lancers prior to the match.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.