Bucks Return To Poll
Yankton's Rugby Ryken, 4, gets past Pierre's Jackson Edman, 24, for a shot in the lane during their Eastern South Dakota Conference boys' basketball game earlier this season. Yankton returned to the South Dakota Media Basketball Poll, ranked fifth in this week's ratings.

The Yankton Bucks moved back into the South Dakota Media Basketball Poll for Class AA boys, ranking fifth in this week’s ratings.

The Bucks, 7-4 before tonight’s (Monday) makeup game at Huron, will travel to Rapid City Central and Stevens this weekend.

