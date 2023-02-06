The Yankton Bucks moved back into the South Dakota Media Basketball Poll for Class AA boys, ranking fifth in this week’s ratings.
The Bucks, 7-4 before tonight’s (Monday) makeup game at Huron, will travel to Rapid City Central and Stevens this weekend.
Undefeated Sioux Falls Jefferson (14-0) remains atop the Class AA boys’ rankings.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Dakota Valley (14-0) remains the undisputed top chose in the Class A boys’ rankings, receiving all 19 first place votes.
— Aberdeen Christian (14-1) drew 18 of 19 first place votes, with second-ranked White River (12-3) drawing the other in Class B boys. Viborg-Hurley (12-3) received a vote this week.
— The Jefferson girls (12-2) drew 18 of 19 first place votes to lead Class AA girls, with second-ranked Washington (11-2) receiving the other.
— Hamlin (16-0) was a unanimous top pick in Class A girls after knocking off second-ranked Vermillion (16-1) on Saturday. Wagner (16-1) remained in third.
— Viborg-Hurley (14-2) remained atop the Class B girls’ rankings, but Wolsey-Wessington (14-2) drew three first place votes this week. Centerville (12-3) remained in third.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Feb. 6 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Jefferson (19) 14-0 95 1
2. Lincoln 13-1 76 2
3. Mitchell 11-3 56 3
4. Brandon Valley 10-4 38 4
5. Yankton 7-4 19 RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (19) 14-0 95 1
2. Sioux Valley 13-1 71 2
3. Sioux Falls Christian 14-2 62 3
4. Winner 14-1 23 5
5. St. Thomas More 14-2 21 4
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 9, Lennox 2, Rapid City Christian 2.
Class B
1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 14-1 94 1
2. White River (1) 12-3 68 2
3. De Smet 13-3 57 3
4. Lower Brule 14-3 43 4
5. Faith 14-1 16 5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Viborg-Hurley 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Wolsey-Wessington 1, James Valley Christian 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. Jefferson (18) 12-2 94 1
2. Washington (1) 11-2 77 2
3. Pierre 12-2 54 3
4. O’Gorman 10-3 28 5
5. Harrisburg 11-3 27 4
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5.
Class A
1. Hamlin (19) 16-0 95 1
2. Vermillion 16-1 74 2
3. Wagner 16-1 56 3
4. Red Cloud 15-0 32 4
5. St. Thomas More 13-3 24 5
Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 3, Sioux Falls Christian 1.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (16) 14-2 92 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (3) 14-2 79 2
3. Centerville 12-3 42 3
4. Sully Buttes 12-2 38 4
5. Ethan 12-2 24 5
Receiving votes: Arlington 6, Howard 2, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Warner 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.