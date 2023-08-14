EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one of several stories from the Mount Marty fall sports media day, held Aug. 10.
Even though Dan Fitzsimmons has made South Dakota and Yankton his home for the better part of 40 years, the Mount Marty University track and cross country head coach has maintained a connection to his home state of New York. To say those ties landed the Lancers a recruit that was “close to home” for Fitzsimmons was an understatement.
Logan Ferrari, a transfer from Suffolk (New York) Community College, is one of the seven newcomers for the Lancers in Fitzsimmons’ second year at the helm of the Lancers.
“All the years I’ve been coaching, I’ve always wanted to give back to my high school,” Fitzsimmons said during MMU’s fall sports media day on Thursday. “I contacted one of my old teammates, who coaches at a junior college on Long Island, and he recommended Logan to our program.”
Ferrari not only went to the same high school as Fitzsimmons (Longwood High School in Ridge, New York), his home was two doors down from where Fitzsimmons lived as a senior in high school.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to relate to some of the Long Island things I still remember as an athlete, and to hear him talk about the same places I grew up with in my introduction to running.”
As Ferrari transitions to life in South Dakota, some of his teammates will be transitioning to running longer distances. The distance for women’s cross country in the NAIA has moved from 5,000 meters to 6,000 meters, while new men’s runners transition from 5,000 meters in high school to 8,000 meters in college.
“It’s going to take a little while to develop and transition from 5K to 8K,” Fitzsimmons said. “The women are actually transitioning from 5K to 6K this year, so there’s a little bit of growing pains that go with that. But I think our women will do just fine doing that.”
The Lancer men finished sixth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference a season ago, a field that included NAIA champion Dordt. The Mount Marty women placed eighth in the GPAC meet.
“We’d like to improve upon that,” Fitzsimmons said. “It’s difficult to move up the GPAC standings. Some of those teams ahead of us are so deep and they return so many athletes.”
Despite the depth in the league, Fitzsimmons is confident his teams can climb the rankings.
“I think we can be top five in the men’s (race). I thought we could be close last year and unfortunately some injuries kind of held us back from that,” he said. “The women, if we can move up a spot or two, that would be a great challenge for us, but I think it’s something we can accomplish.”
MMU opens the 2023 season at the Augustana Twilight meet, a high school/college hybrid meet that draws several top regional programs at both the collegiate and high school levels. The meet is held at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls.
“It is usually an exciting event for all the athletes,” Fitzsimmons said. “It’s a little nerve-wracking for us coaches because they run at night in the dark. And I’m always worried about someone rolling an ankle, including myself, trying to get around the course to see them run.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.