Dan Fitzsimmons
Buy Now

Mount Marty head cross country and track and field coach Dan Fitzsimmons addresses the gathering during the Lancers' fall sports media day on Thursday, Aug. 10.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one of several stories from the Mount Marty fall sports media day, held Aug. 10.

Even though Dan Fitzsimmons has made South Dakota and Yankton his home for the better part of 40 years, the Mount Marty University track and cross country head coach has maintained a connection to his home state of New York. To say those ties landed the Lancers a recruit that was “close to home” for Fitzsimmons was an understatement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.