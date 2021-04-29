MENNO — The Irene-Wakonda girls and Menno boys scored close team victories in the Erv Ptak Relays track and field meet, held Thursday in Menno.
Irene-Wakonda beat out Menno 148 to 146.5 for girls’ team honors. Andes Central-Dakota Christian (76) was third, with Hanson (75) in fourth.
Emma Marshall had a hand in three of Irene-Wakonda’s four victories. She won the 200 (27.94) and high jump (4-10), and ran on the Eagles’ winning 1600 relay (4:29.36). Katie Knodel ran on Irene’s 400 (54.93) and 1600 relay wins. Tori DuBoise and Zoey Anderson completed the 400 relay, while Emma McDonald and McKenna Mohr completed the 1600 relay win.
Menno won seven events, with Morgan Edelman having a hand in three wins. She won the 800 (2:31.24) and pole vault (8-6), and opened the Wolves’ winning 3200 relay (10:58.37), running with Carly Herrboldt, Ellyana Ulmer and Ashton Massey.
Also for Menno, Jesse Munkvold swept the 100- (16.11) and 300-meter (50.52) hurdles, helping the Wolves score big points in those events. Menno finished 1-2-3 in the 100 hurdles and 1-3-4 in the 300 hurdles.
Raygen Diede won the shot put for Menno with a toss of 36-9 1/4. She also won the javelin, a non-scored event, with a toss of 89-11.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s Zenovia Butler had a hand in two wins. She won the 100-meter dash (13.30), then opened the Bearcats’ winning medley relay (4:33.81), running with Aliviea Weber, Estelle Waltner and Jada Koerner.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian had a pair of victories, Isabella Brouwer in the 400 (1:04.98) and Lexie Schoenfelder in the 3200 (13:21.67).
Hanson’s Annalyse Weber earned a pair of jump victories, in the long jump (15-3 1/4) and triple jump (33-9).
Menno edged Viborg-Hurley 119 to 117.5 for the boys’ title. Hanson was a close third with 112 points, followed by 105 points from Freeman Academy-Marion.
Menno won three events, with Brady Fergen winning the 110- (16.60) and 300-meter (44.07) hurdles. Owen Eitemiller won the pole vault (12-0). Austin Pillsbury won the javelin, an unscored event, with a toss of 127-2.
Viborg-Hurley won five events, with Angel Johnson winning three: the 100 (11.12), 200 (22.47) and long jump (21-9 3/4). Carter Gust won the 400 (52.03) and anchored the Cougars to victory in the 400 relay (43.94). Chase Mason, George Johnson and Hayden Gilbert completed the winning 400 relay foursome for Viborg-Hurley.
Freeman Academy-Marion won three events, with Tavin Schroeder having a hand in all three. Schroeder won the 1600 (5:00.82), and ran on the Bearcats’ winning 3200 (9:04.62) and medley (3:57.13) relays. Payton Arbach, Seth Balzer and Malachi Myers ran on the winning 3200 relay. Gavin Haggerty, Skylar Hopkins and Quincy Blue ran on the winning medley relay.
Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder won the 800 (2:11.78) and 3200 (10:44.89).
