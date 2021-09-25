An unlikely goal from Aberdeen Central’s Ivy Schanzenbach lifted the Golden Eagles to a 1-0 victory over a feisty Yankton squad in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Saturday night at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
The Gazelles allowed one goal in two matches the week after a tough 7-1 loss to Mitchell.
“After the Mitchell game we had to look at ourselves in the mirror,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “We had to get back to what we do well: play defense well, work hard and create some opportunities when they present themselves.”
The Gazelles, fresh off a scoreless tie at Pierre on Tuesday, did just that in Saturday’s prime time contest. Yankton played Aberdeen Central (10-1), currently seeded second in the Class AA playoff rankings, to a scoreless tie through 40 minutes.
“We’re willing to let the other team play the ball around, stay compact and try to counter,” Schuring said. “The girls worked hard for 80 minutes. They stuck to the gameplan.”
Nearly six minutes into the second half, the Gazelles’ defensive strategy was thwarted by a lucky bounce. Schanzenbach launched a ball from well outside the 18-meter box, hit the far goalpost, then had it bounce in off the back of Yankton goalkeeper Ashlyn Vogt, who had leapt to try to knock the shot away.
“Ashlyn did a good job,” Schuring said. “We just got unlucky.”
Vogt stopped the other 12 shots on goal from Aberdeen Central, continuing a strong season for the senior goalkeeper.
“Ashlyn’s going to clean up the ones she should,” Schuring said. “She’s also going to make three or four game-changing saves a match.”
Yankton had scoring chances in the second half, but a Golden Eagles squad that allows 0.6 goals per match kept the Gazelles at bay.
Yankton, 4-6-2, will hit the road for its regular season finale, traveling to Sioux Falls to face Roosevelt (3-5-1) at Howard Wood Field.
“We thought (coming into the Aberdeen Central match) that we needed a draw against Aberdeen and a win over Roosevelt to pass them,” Schuring said. Roosevelt is currently ranked 10th in the playoff ratings, with Mitchell 11th and the Gazelles 12th. “I am still proud of our effort. If we continue to play like we did in this game, we’re going to give ourselves an opportunity to pull off an upset or two in the playoffs.”
Aberdeen Central also won the JV match, 1-0. Alex Schmidt made four saves for the Gazelles in the match.
