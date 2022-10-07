MACOMB, Ill. – The South Dakota women’s soccer team went on the road and picked up its first Summit League win of the season over Western Illinois. The Coyotes rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the second half to walk away with a 3-2 win Friday afternoon in Macomb, Illinois. With the win, USD improves its record to 2-6-5 (1-1-2 Summit) while WIU moves to 3-7-3 (1-4-0 Summit). 

The Coyotes were the first team to break through on the scoring end a few minutes before the halftime buzzer. In the 42nd minute, South Dakota switched sides of the field and found an open Taylor Cotter standing near midfield with no one around her. Cotter took a dribble and sent a ball down the left side of the field that met up with Haylee Phoenix. Phoenix outran the Leatherneck defense and was one-on-one with the goalie when she chipped in a shot over the goalkeeper’s head and into the back of the net. USD took a 1-0 lead into the break after Phoenix’s first goal of the season. 

