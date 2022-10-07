MACOMB, Ill. – The South Dakota women’s soccer team went on the road and picked up its first Summit League win of the season over Western Illinois. The Coyotes rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the second half to walk away with a 3-2 win Friday afternoon in Macomb, Illinois. With the win, USD improves its record to 2-6-5 (1-1-2 Summit) while WIU moves to 3-7-3 (1-4-0 Summit).
The Coyotes were the first team to break through on the scoring end a few minutes before the halftime buzzer. In the 42nd minute, South Dakota switched sides of the field and found an open Taylor Cotter standing near midfield with no one around her. Cotter took a dribble and sent a ball down the left side of the field that met up with Haylee Phoenix. Phoenix outran the Leatherneck defense and was one-on-one with the goalie when she chipped in a shot over the goalkeeper’s head and into the back of the net. USD took a 1-0 lead into the break after Phoenix’s first goal of the season.
Western Illinois took less than five minutes out of the half to respond and tie the game at one. Emmy Ellington scored her second goal of the season off an assist from Angie Knies at the 49:52 mark to begin the second stanza. Over 15 minutes later, Amy Andrews scored the go-ahead goal for the Leathernecks nearing the 67th minute of play. The goal was Andrews’ eighth of the season.
South Dakota battled back and scored twice within an eight-minute span to overtake the lead. In the 70th minute, the Coyotes were awarded a corner kick on the right side of the field. Maliah Atkins took the corner and sent a ball to a cluster of Coyotes in the middle. Taylor Ravelo outjumped everyone and headed in the game-tying goal for her third goal of the season. Atkins picked up her first assist on the year with the goal by Ravelo.
Under eight minutes later, Taylor Cotter netted the go-ahead goal at the 78:33 mark of the game. The Leathernecks had the ball in their defensive zone and tried to switch sides of the field with one pass. The ball was off the mark and landed in an open area occupied by Cotter. The fifth-year senior took one dribble and fired one off her left foot at the top of the box that went right over the head of WIU’s keeper and into the back of the net. Cotter’s third goal of the season put the Coyotes ahead 3-2 with less than 12 minutes to play. Caroline Lewis and the Coyote defense held off any last-minute chances for Western Illinois and sealed a one-goal victory on Friday afternoon.
The Coyotes outshot the Leathernecks by a final tally of 14-12 and 7-6 in shots on goal. Ashby Johnston led the team with three shots while Ravelo, Atkins, and Phoenix each earned multiple shots. Both of Ravelo’s and Phoenix’s shots were targeted on goal. Lewis made four saves on the day in the full 90 minutes of play.
South Dakota will wrap up the road trip on Sunday against St. Thomas. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. from St. Paul, Minnesota.
