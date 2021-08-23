DELL RAPIDS — West Central edged Tea Area by three strokes in the Quarrier Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Monday at Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids.
West Central finished at 318, beating out Tea Area (321) and Vermillion 328. Aberdeen Central and Canton tied for fourth at 347.
Parkston was seventh at 354, with Dakota Valley ninth at 356. Elk Point-Jefferson (368) and Beresford (373) also competed in the 17-team event.
Individually, Lennox’s Dalton Plucker earned medalist honors with a 73, three strokes better than Tea Area’s Eric Munson. West Central’s Cole Miles and Sioux Falls Christian’s Kaleb Jost tied for third, each at 77. Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg finished fifth at 78.
TEAM SCORES: 1, West Central 318; 2, Tea Area 321; 3, Vermillion 328; T4, Aberdeen Central 347; T4, Canton 347; 6, Lennox 349; 7, Sioux Falls Christian 350; 8, Parkston 354; 9, Dakota Valley 356; 10, Sioux Valley 358; 11, Elk Point-Jefferson 368; 12, Beresford 373; 13, Tri-Valley 375; 14, Madison 377; 15, Chamberlain 384; 16, Dell Rapids 433; 17, Flandreau 446
TOP 20: 1, Dalton Plucker, Lennox 73; 2, Eric Munson, Tea Area 76; T3, Cole Miles, West Central 77; T3, Kaleb Jost, S.F. Christian 77; 5, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 78; T6, Anthony Lanham, West Central 79; T6, Quinn Bormann, Parkston 79; T6, Carter Hansen, Vermillion 79; T6, Kaden Guischer, Madison 79; T10, Sawyer Heinrich, Aberdeen Central 80; T10, Peyton Bettcher, West Central 80; T12, Derek Anderson, Tea Area 81; T12, TJ Tracy, Vermillion 81; T12, Landon Geary, Elk Point-Jefferson 81; T15, Trey Even, West Central 82; T15, Caleb Wipf, Lennox 82; T15, Mason Carrels, Aberdeen Central 82; T18, Ben Burbach, Vermillion 83; T18, Kamden Zomer, West Central 83; T18, Dakota Munger, Chamberlain 83
