MITCHELL — Shaylor Platt rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns, and also recovered two fumbles and scored a defensive touchdown, to lead the Yankton freshman football team to a 33-7 victory over Mitchell on Thursday evening in Mitchell.
Platt had scoring runs of 55, 15 and 5 yards for Yankton (2-4), while Tyson Prouty had a touchdown run of nine yards. Tristan Manuel also blocked a punt and the ball was recovered by Platt in the end zone.
Quarterback Lucas Kampshoff completed 8-of-9 passes for 79 yards, while Tucker Gilmore caught four passes for 44 yards. Lucas Woods led the defense with six tackles, while Manuel and Ashton Renken both recorded a sack.
Yankton will host Brandon Valley next Thursday at 4:15 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
