The Yankton Fury Fire and Yankton Fury Black split a girls’ softball doubleheader on Tuesday.
In the opener, Fury Fire outlasted Fury Black 9-5
Kelsey O’Neill went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI and three runs scored for Fury Fire. Lainie Keller also went 3-for-3. Emma Wiese had two triples and two runs scored. Hannah Christopherson, Emma Heine, Kara Klemme and Keyara “Lucky” Mason each had two hits. Jadyn Hubbard added a hit in the victory.
Shaelynn Puckett had a triple and two RBI for Fury Black. Bailey Baylor and Chandler Cleveland each doubled. Taeli Barta and Emma Herrboldt each had a hit.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win, striking out six. Chandler Cleveland took the loss.
Fury Black claimed the nightcap 14-2.
Olivia Binde went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored to lead Fury Black. Megan Tramp doubled twice. Chandler Cleveland doubled and singled, driving in four. Emma Herrboldt doubled and singled. Payton Moser added a triple.
O’Neill went 2-for-2 with a home run and a triple for Fury Fire. Christopherson also had two hits. Emma Heine added a hit.
Binde picked up the win. Emma Wiese took the loss.
