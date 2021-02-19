MENNO — Levi Bender led Menno to a 51-39 boys’ basketball victory over Scotland on Friday night in Menno.
Bender tallied 14 points to pace Menno (5-15). Kadeyn Ulmer added nine points.
Dawson Bietz led Scotland (5-13) with 12 points.
Menno awaits region play after concluding its regular season with a 5-15 record. Scotland takes on Centerville today (Saturday) as a part of the Great Plains Conference Classic in Gayville.
SCOTLAND (5-13) 9 10 14 6 —39
MENNO (5-15) 14 14 7 16 —51
Wynot 45, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 36
WYNOT, Neb. — Garrett Lange led Wynot to a 45-36 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Friday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
Lange tallied 13 points for Wynot (16-7). Trystan Heimes added 12 points.
Cael Hartung led Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (14-10) with 13 points.
Wynot faces Stuart in the Subdistrict D2-6 Tournament Tuesday. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge hosts Homer in the Subdistrict D1-4 Tournament Tuesday.
LCC (14-10) 6 9 10 11 —36
WYNOT (16-7) 6 23 2 14 —45
Wausa 42, Bloomfield 39
WAUSA, Neb. — The Wausa Vikings edged the Bloomfield Bees 42-39 in a Nebraska boys’ basketball showdown Friday night in Wausa.
No stats were reported for Wausa.
Bloomfield got 19 points from Layne Warrior, and eight points each from Gabe Lauck and Dalton Gieselman.
BLOOMFIELD 9 4 12 14 — 39
WAUSA 13 4 12 13 — 42
Cedar Catholic 57, Norfolk Catholic 54
NORFOLK, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic used a balanced attack to outlast Norfolk Catholic 57-54 in Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Mak Kuehn scored 10 points to lead Cedar Catholic. Tate Thoene finished with nine points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jaxson Bernecker added nine points for the Trojans.
Preston Burbach and Christian Mickelson each scored 14 points for Norfolk Catholic. Kade Peiper grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Cedar Catholic, 16-6, is the top seed and host for the Sub-District C2-5 Tournament. The Trojans will face either Plainview or Crofton on Tuesday in Hartington.
Norfolk Catholic, 14-8, will travel to Battle Creek for the semifinals of the Sub-District C1-8 Tournament on Tuesday.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (16-6) 16 15 11 15 — 57
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (14-8) 9 14 12 19 — 54
Hartington-Newcastle 77, Randolph 47
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle cruised to a 77-47 victory over Randolph in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Kobe Heitman finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals for Hartington-Newcastle. Jake Peitz posted 17 points and seven rebounds. Isaac Bruning added 10 points and five assists in the victory.
Tristan Mosel led Randolph with 11 points and six rebounds. Collyn Beal finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Justin Haselhorst added nine points for the Cardinals.
The two teams will meet again on Monday in the opening round of the Sub-District D1-4 Tournament in Laurel.
RANDOLPH (7-13) 12 15 9 11 — 47
HART.-NEW. (7-14) 16 25 17 19 — 77
Gregory 69, Bon Homme 49
TYNDALL — Daniel Mitchell’s double-double led Gregory to a 69-49 boys’ basketball victory over Bon Homme Friday night in Tyndall.
Mitchell tallied 36 points and 12 rebounds for the Gorillas (10-9). Rane Kenzy added 16 points.
Landon Bares led Bon Homme (2-17) with 14 points. Carter Uecker and Trent Herrboldt contributed nine points each.
Gregory faces Highmore-Harold today (Saturday) in Highmore. Bon Homme concludes its season Monday against Irene-Wakonda in Wakonda.
GREGORY (10-9) 19 18 15 17 —69
BON HOMME (2-17) 15 7 16 11 —49
Platte-Geddes 57, Wagner 48
PLATTE — Caden Foxley tallied a double-double in Platte-Geddes’ win over Wagner 57-48 Friday night in Platte.
Foxley picked up 20 points and 16 rebounds for Platte-Geddes (14-5). Nate Whalen added 10 points.
Nolan Carda led Wagner (9-10) with 20 points and 13 boards.
Platte-Geddes concludes its regular season with the win. Wagner hosts Beresford Monday.
WAGNER (9-10) 8 10 13 17 —48
PLATTE-GEDDES (14-5) 13 18 16 10 —57
Dakota Valley 79, Madison 49
MADISON —Paul and Isaac Bruns led Dakota Valley to a 79-49 victory over Madison Friday night in Madison.
Paul Bruns tallied 27 points and Isaac Bruns 21 for the Panthers (17-2). Alex Zephier added 12 points.
Aiden Jensen led Madison (10-8) with 24 points.
Dakota Valley concludes its regular season against Lennox Friday. Madison faces Milbank in Mlibank Monday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (17-2) 21 17 24 17 —79
MADISON (10-8) 11 12 17 9 —49
Ponca 54, Creighton 44
PONCA, Neb. — Dalton Lamprecht scored 18 points and Bryar Bennett had a double-double as Ponca defeated Creighton 54-44 in Nebraska boys’ basketball action Friday night in Ponca.
Bennett scored 11 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and handed out six assists for Ponca, while Taylor Korth had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Aden Anderson had 10 points and five rebounds.
No stats were reported for Creighton.
CREIGHTON 12 9 13 10 — 44
PONCA 12 11 15 16 — 54
Winner 81, Mobridge-Pollock 76
WINNER — Brady Fritz scored 36 points and Ethan Bartels added a double-double as Winner edged Mobridge-Pollock 81-76 on Friday night in Winner.
Bartels had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Fritz also had five rebounds and five assists. Evan Farner chipped in with 11 points for Winner (18-2).
Mobridge-Pollock got 21 points from Cayden Eisemann, 18 points from Bryston Goehring, 12 points from Trace Cerney and 11 points from Gavin Reinert.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 8 23 21 24 — 76
WINNER (18-2) 12 22 22 25
West Central 74, Chamberlain 49
HARTFORD — Three Trojans scored in double figures to lead West Central to a 74-49 victory over Chamberlain Friday night.
Derrick Eich led West Central (12-6) with 15 points. Hunter Hagerty added 13 points and Zane Crawford 11.
Drayton Priebe tallied 17 points for Chamberlain (15-4). Cameron Caldwell added 10 points.
West Central faces Elk Point-Jefferson Monday. Chamberlain concluded its regular season with a 15-4 record and await Region play.
CHAMBERLAIN (15-4) 21 10 3 15 —49
WEST CENTRAL (12-6) 18 12 25 19 —74
Thursday
Oldham-Ramona-Rut. 83, Centerville 65
CENTERVILLE —Orion Albertson led Oldham-Ramona-Rutland to a 83-65 victory over Centerville Thursday night in Centerville.
Albertson scored 30 points for Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (10-9). Kenneth Lindholm and Will Matson added 14 points each and Isaac Trygstad 13.
Jack Walters led Centerville (6-13) with 21 points. Logan Bobzin added 17 points and Will Kroger 10.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland takes on De Smet Saturday (today) in De Smet. Centerville plays in the Great Plains Conference Classic in Gayville today (Saturday).
ORR (10-9) 22 21 17 23 —83
CENTERVILLE (6-13) 15 17 10 23 —65
Freeman Acad.-Marion 74, Menno 48
MARION — Thalen Schroeder’s fifth double-double in his last eight games led Freeman Academy-Marion to a 74-48 victory Thursday night in Marion.
Schroeder tallied 24 points and 11 rebounds for Freeman Academy-Marion (13-6). Quincy Blue added 20 points and Payton Arbach 16.
Levi Bender led Menno (5-15) with 10 points.
Freeman Academy-Marion takes on Tripp-Delmont-Armour today Saturday. Menno concluded its regular season with a 51-39 victory over Scotland Friday.
MENNO (5-15) 14 13 9 12 —48
FAM (13-6) 20 13 29 12 —74
