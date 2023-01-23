DENVER — Solid defense and a near triple-double by South Dakota guard Grace Larkins propelled the Coyotes to a 59-50 road win at Denver Monday inside Hamilton Gymnasium.

It was South Dakota’s second road win in three days and the Coyotes’ eighth straight win in the series. Larkins had 17 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. South Dakota held Denver to its third-lowest point total of the season.

