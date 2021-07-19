The National Field Archery Association Outdoor National Target Championships and the First Dakota Classic crowned champions over the weekend at the NFAA National Roundup at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center in Yankton.
Saturday, the head-to-head matches of the First Dakota Classic crowned Kyle Douglas of Utah and Tanja Gellenthien of Denmark as the Championships Compound Open winners.
Douglas beat out Arkansas native Richard Bowen for the gold. Jeff Raney took third and Tate Morgan fourth in the Men’s Championship. Gellenthien defeated Haly Grine for gold in the women’s title. Paige Pearce took third and Sarah Lance fourth.
Sunday, the NFAA Outdoor National Target Championships wrapped up with a NFAA 900 Round. Pearce won her second event title of the weekend, taking the Professional Female Freestyle title with 1,493 points over the two days. Alexis Ruiz placed second with 1,492 points and Gellenthien third at 1,490 points.
“(I performed) pretty much as good as I could have hoped,” Pearce said. “The competition level here is so high, there’s archers from not just around the country, but all around the world here. So to be at the top of your division at any tournament is good.”
All three medal positions on the men’s freestyle side were decided via a shoot-off. Braden Gellenthien and Douglas tied for first with 1,496 points. Kris Schaff, James Lutz and Cole Frederick tied for third with 1,492 points.
The shoo-off format was a single shot, with the closest to the center getting the win. The third place shoot-off was won by Schaff. The first place sudden death shoot-off was won by Gellenthien, who captured both the field and target titles this week.
“I’ve been working a lot on my equipment, findignw ays to aim better and I’ve been working a lot onmy release execution and getting everything consistent and smooth,” Gellenthien said.
Gellenthien said it can be nerve-racking to know that the entire two day event comes down to the final arrow.
“It’s crazy that we’ve been out on the field for 14 hours and it’s over in 14 seconds,” Gellenthien said. “I tried to relax as much as I could and just shoot my shot.”
Gellenthien and Pearce swept the Field and Target Championships in the professional division this week.
Coming Back For Worlds
For a handful of the top archers in the NFAA National Roundup over the weekend, this isn’t the last time they will see Yankton this year.
The NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center will host the Hyundai World Archery Championships, the Hyundai Archery World Cup Final and the World Archery Congress from Sept. 15-30. Pearce, Gellenthien and Douglas are just three of the names returning to Yankton this fall for the championships.
“I think it’s going to be a really good showing for Team USA,” Gellenthien said. “Three out of the five guys in the shoot-off today are on the team so it’s going to be good.”
Over 600 archers, coaches and trainers are expected to arrive and compete. Over 120 countries in total are expected to be represented. At the conclusion of the events in September, Yankton will have hosted every World Championship except the World Bowhunter Championships over the last seven years. Yankton will be the first location in world to have accomplished that feat.
“Yankton has everything,” Pearce said. “It’s basically like an archery mecca for different tupes of tournament that you can shoot in. The facility itself is incredible. They have a bunch of field ranges, which is huge. They have two of the biggest field of anywhere in the world and they have I think the biggest indoor facility in the world.”
For Peace, she will be competing in a World Competition in Yankton for the second time. Pearce was a part of Team USA in the 2015 World Archery Youth Championships hosted in Yankton.
“One thing that’s cool for myself is I actually got to shoot here for Junior World Championships in 2015,” Pearce said. “So this is going to my second world championships here. Being on Team USA is an honor, but when you get to compete on home soil in your home country, I feel like doing well means that much more.”
Gellenthien is looking forward to competing again in Yankton this fall, a place he is familiar with from past competition over the years.
“It was great to be shooting on the field that we’er going to be shooting the World Championships at and get some experience with the wind here,” Gellenthien said. “ This was my fourth or fifth time in the last five years shooting no this field, so I don’t get a lot of experience out here, but I’m feeling really confident.”
The World Archery Championships and World Cup Final are scheduled to begin Sept. 15 in Yankton.
Husband, Wife Compete Together
Braden Gellenthien and his wife Tanja met in Lax Vegas after Tanja won a competition there, and now, they support each other at every competition.
“It’s been amazing to have somebody in my corner at every event and is supportive and understanding of what I’m going through when I win and when I lose,” Braden Gellenthien said. “That’s probably more important, is to have someone who gets it and how frustrating it can be, because it can be a really lonely feeling when things aren’t going your way.”
When Braden won both of his titles this weekend, his wife was the first non-group member to congratulate him. Between competitions, Braden and Tanja could be found prepping their bows and arrows for the next event side-by-side.
“I get to see all the work he puts in before the tournament,” Tanja Gellenthien said. “So it’s awesome to see when all of that comes together and he wins and how happy he is and how happy I am for him.”
Braden Gellenthien said having someone with him who has success can lessen the sting of losing a competition.
“A lot of times where she has a good weekend and I don’t, it lessens the blow of it, because at least there’s some success coming home,” He said.
