NEW ORLEANS—South Dakota senior Chris Nilsen has been named the Midwest Indoor Field Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Friday.
This marks the second time Nilsen has garnered the award with the first coming in 2018. It’s his fourth overall regional athlete of the year award with two others in the outdoor season.
Nilsen broke the NCAA indoor record in the pole vault this season with a clearance of 19 feet, 5 ½ inches (5.93m). The height makes him the No. 4 indoor performer in American history and the No. 15 indoor performer in world history. He cleared 19 feet three times in February. Nilsen has broken the 19-foot barrier a total of 14 times in his career.
Hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, Nilsen is a two-time semifinalist for The Bowerman. He’s one of 10 men on the latest Bowerman watch list.
Nilsen was one of four Coyotes to qualify for the upcoming NCAA Indoor Championships. Nilsen takes the stage in the men’s pole vault at 6:15 p.m. (CT) on Friday, March 13.
