RAPID CITY — The Yankton Gazelles went 1-1 on the opening day of the East-West Duals Volleyball Tournament, Friday at Rapid City Central.
Yankton beat host Rapid City Central 25-21, 22-25, 25-23. Spearfish escaped the Gazelles 22-25, 25-20, 19-25.
Yankton, 4-16, plays at Rapid City Stevens today (Saturday) beginning at 10 a.m. Central. The Gazelles will face Rapid City Stevens, Sturgis and Douglas.
SPEARFISH 2, YANKTON 1: Macy Drotzmann posted seven kills and 12 digs, and Camille McDermott had 22 assists and 19 digs for Yankton.
Also for the Gazelles, Camryn Koletzky finished with six kills and nine digs. Payton Moser posted 34 assists and two ace serves. Chayse Drotzmann added five kills, nine digs and two ace serves.
YANKTON 2, R.C. CENTRAL 1: Ava Koller posted 10 kills and 10 digs to lead Yankton.
Camille McDermott posted 24 assists and two ace serves. Camryn Koletzky had seven kills and 16 digs. Macy Drotzmann added 12 digs and two ace serves for the Gazelles.
Other Matches
Scotland 3, Corsica-Stickney 1
SCOTLAND — The Scotland Highlanders got 11 kills and 13 digs from Martina DeBoer as they defeated the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars 25-17, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18 Friday.
Scotland improves to 11-12, while Corsica-Stickney falls to 6-18.
The Highlanders got 25 digs from Trinity Bietz. Kalley Vitek led Scotland with 16 set assists to go along with 24 digs.
Corsica-Stickney was led by Ashlyn Lefers’ 10 kills and 33 digs. Sutten Eide registered 28 set assists with 14 digs.
Scotland plays next at Menno Tuesday, while Corsica-Stickney hosts Colome Tuesday.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Madison 1
MADISON — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies defeated the Madison Bulldogs 25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23 Friday.
Elk Point improves to 21-8, while Madison falls to 12-14.
The Huskies were led by Bentlee Kollbaum and Natalie Hewertz with 14 kills each. Alyssa Chytka registered 35 digs, while Sophia Giorgio did a good job of setting her teammates up with 42 set assists.
Madison was led by Audrey Nelson’s 23 kills to go with 15 digs. Maycee Theede led the Bulldogs with 20 digs, while Karley Theede tallied 17 set assists.
Elk Point travels to play Vermillion Tuesday, while Madison hosts Garrison Tuesday.
Avon 3, Menno 1
AVON — The Avon Pirates defeated the Menno Wolves 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19 Friday.
Avon improves to 8-16, while Menno falls to 5-19.
The Pirates were led by Courtney Sees’ 15 kills. Lila Vanderlei led Avon with 25 digs. McKenna Kocmich registered 30 set assists for Avon.
Menno was led by Ashton Massey’s seven kills. Maggie Miller registered 14 digs, while Alana Fergen and Abby Bender each had six set assists.
Avon plays at Gayville-Voline Monday while Menno hosts Scotland Tuesday.
Viborg-Hurley 3, Hanson 1
VIBORG — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars won a home match against the Hanson Beaverettes 25-21, 24-26, 25-12, 25-19 Friday.
Viborg-Hurley improves to 16-12, while Hanson falls to 10-15.
The Cougars were led by Coral Mason’s 24 kills and 19 digs. Mataya Vannorsdel did a great job of setting up her teammates with 40 set assists for the Cougars.
Hanson was led by Annalyse Weber’s 19 kills. Jalyn Kampshoff had 28 set assists for Hanson, while Jersey Kampshoff tallied 18 digs.
Viborg-Hurley hosts Alcester-Hudson Monday while Hanson travels to play McCook Central-Montrose Monday.
Wynot 3, Bancroft-Rosalie 1
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils defeated the Bancroft-Rosalie Panthers 28-26, 25-4, 25-27, 25-22 Friday.
Wynot improves to 19-10, while Bancroft-Rosalie falls to 12-14.
The Blue Devils were led by Kayla Pinkelman’s 14 kills. Kinslee Heimes registered 29 digs and 10 kills for Wynot. Sophia Geisen tallied 42 set assists for Wynot. Amber Lawson put up six solo blocks in the winning effort.
Wynot hosts Santee Monday to open Sub-District play.
Dakota Valley 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — The Dakota Valley Panthers swept the Vermillion Tanagers 26-24, 25-10, 25-16 Friday.
Dakota Valley improves to 22-7, while Vermillion falls to 9-17.
The Panthers were led by Claire Munch’s 12 kills. Logan Miller registered 30 set assists for DV, while Reagan VanRooyan had 17 digs.
Vermillion was led by Serena Gapp’s six kills. Claire Doty and Annika Barnett each had 10 set assists for the Tanagers. Kelsey O’Neill tallied 18 digs.
Dakota Valley hosts Tea Area Monday while Vermillion travels to play Parker Monday.
Beresford 3, Parker 0
BERESFORD — The Beresford Watchdogs swept the Parker Pheasants 25-14, 25-17, 25-12 Friday.
Beresford improves to 12-18, while Parker falls to 3-22.
The Watchdogs were led by Irelyn Fickbohm’s six kills. Larissa Tiedeman added six set assists, while Rachel Zanter led Beresford with 10 digs.
Parker was led by Halle Berens’ nine kills and 25 digs, while Terryn Fuller registered nine set assists.
The Pheasants host Vermillion Monday, while Beresford hosts Dell Rapids Tuesday.
