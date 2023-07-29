Through early season struggles, Harrisburg Post 45 Gold head coach Jake Adams implored his team to play together.
“Our start of the season was a little rough,” Adams said. “I had a heart-to-heart with a couple of (our players) to work as a team. I said, ‘Once you guys figure out how to work as a team, you guys are going to come home as state champs at the end of the year.’”
The result of that togetherness and team-first attitude was the program’s first South Dakota Class A Legion Baseball Championship as Gold defeated the Brookings Post 74 Bandits 3-2 on Coen Cook’s walk-off RBI double Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
“I’m so happy for these kids,” Adams said. “They’re going to remember this for the rest of their lives.
“For some reason, I wasn’t even nervous coming into this game. All week, I’ve been nervous every game. I had all the confidence in the world that we were going to come through.”
The players came through on Adams’ promise, overcoming an early 2-0 deficit. With the bases loaded, Max Carlson scored his second run of the game on a Noah Boschee 6-3 double play to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Harrisburg pitcher Eli Kokenge went 1-2-3 in the seventh inning, setting the stage for Gold in the bottom of the seventh.
“I knew it was going to come down to that last inning,” Adams said.
Gold’s Tate Larson drew a leadoff walk on a 3-2 count off Brookings pitcher Breck Hirrschoff. Two batters later, Cook took an 0-1 pitch from Hirrschoff and hit a double to left-center field to bring home Larson.
“Breck and I had played some prospects tournaments together before, (so) we've been teammates. It was a fun battle to have with him.
“I just wanted to keep the same approach I did the entire game,” Cook said. “I had two liners to center my first two at-bats (of the game). I was putting the barrel on the ball, so I had confidence in myself. I’m thankful to my teammates and my coaches for having confidence in me as well.”
Adams added he had “all the faith in the world in Coen” to get a big hit.
“He’s been smashing baseballs all weekend right at players,” Adams said. “He had a big hit there to finally get us a championship in Harrisburg.”
Kokenge struck out five batters in the complete-game victory, giving up two runs on three hits. He did not give a hit after Justin Cofell’s leadoff single for Brookings to start the fourth inning.
“I was mixing up the pitches and was hitting spots,” Kokenge said. “I had to do everything I could to get outs.”
“With Eli, you have all the confidence that if he can get that first out, (the defense) settles in behind him,” Adams said.
Brookings head coach Carter Roach added that Kokenge settled in after Brookings got to him early.
“He got his off-speed pitch over for a strike and kept us off balance,” Roach said.
Brookings’ Hirrschoff registered four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits.
“That was (Hirrschoff’s) best game he's thrown all year,” Roach said. “He owned it. He was really good and it’s just unfortunate that we ended up on that side of it.”
“Hirrschoff had us off balance,” Adams said. “We were putting good swings in the ball just hitting it right at people.”
Brookings’ Nolan Miles hit an RBI double in the top of the second on a play that brought home Nathan Lease and Austin Clark as the Bandits led 2-0.
“(Nolan) had some of his biggest hits this weekend,” Roach said. “He’s a kid that is just a straight grinder. He was there battling it out (with Kokenge), got his pitch and did something with it.”
Roach is proud of a senior group that was together for 59 total wins over the last two seasons, including a 4-3 win over Sioux Falls East to get into the championship game.
“I cannot say how lucky I was to coach those guys,” he said. “They put Brookings baseball back on the map. We’re just going to keep it rolling.”
In the bottom of the fourth, Harrisburg’s Jack Riley hit an RBI single to bring home Carlson and cut Brookings’ lead in half, 2-1.
Gold heads to Rapid City for the Central Plains Regional Tournament. Its first contest in the tournament is on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. CDT.
