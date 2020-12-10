Hockey is better than popcorn.
Or at least, according to a 4-year old Zach Weber.
“I went to a hockey game up in Brookings and I watched it, and was most amazed by the speed of it,” Zach said of the first time he saw hockey. “I was always a popcorn kid, I loved popcorn and anytime i was at the game i had to get popcorn, and popcorn kept me under control but when i was at this hockey game, no popcorn was needed.”
Now a senior for the Yankton boys’ ice hockey team, Zach has turned that love of hockey into an excellent career and a passion for helping younger athletes get into the sport.
“I set up something we our team last year to go to Learn to Skate, that kids can get in to and get on the ice and I also work with the squirts and the peewees every now and then and get them on the ice and get the atmosphere to the younger kids on the hockey program.”
Zach also talked about his love of the Learn To Skate and Try Hockey for Free.
“These programs allow young players an opportunity to try skates without a significant commitment,” Zach said. “There is a Fall and Spring program for learning to skate. The Fall program is already half done but the Spring session starts sometime in January.”
And Zach believes that exposure to these camps will help others find the reasons he fell in love.
“I like the speed, it’s fast, it's physical, it’s high energy. It’s consistent physicality and speed.”
And for the kids that may be nervous about trying a new sport in a new place, Zach knows the feeling. He started playing for Yankton his Freshman year after moving from Brookings, and met new teammates while creating bonds that will last a lifetime.
“My favorite memory in hockey was the good run my freshman year into the state,” Weber said. “I definitely think it made a bond with my teammates and we were close with the seniors but the younger ones that definitely started a bond together and we were all passionate about going far.”
Zach is now ready to make more memories in his final season. And after a tough 2019-20 season where the Bucks won just one game, Zack believes the team will improve vastly this season.
“Every single morning, for a lot of people it might seem like a job to get up early and practice, but our bond makes us get up and go practice,” Weber said. “Our season didn’t go as planned last year, but we have the kids to do better this year. We have a chip on our shoulder and all offseason we talked about how we were going to win more games. I think it’s possible and I think our coaches and teammates think it’s possible as well.”
Weber is already off to a great start individually, scoring both of Yankton’s goals in their first game versus Rushmore. The Bucks will play again at home on Sunday against Sioux Falls. You can bring the popcorn, but if you're anything like Zach, you won’t need it.
Hockey’s too interesting.
