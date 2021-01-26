SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota seniors Alexis Mitchell and Abby Ostrem were named to the Summit League’s preseason watch list as released by the league office Tuesday.
Mitchell earned 2019 all-Summit League second team honors as well as named to the United soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s All-Region team. Last season she ranked second on the team in points (17) and goals (6). She also notched a team-high three game-winning goals which rank third in program history in a single season. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native was named a player to watch last season and picked up an offensive player of the week honor (Sept. 23) last season. She tallied a team-high five assists which ranked sixth in program history for a single season.
Ostrem started all 18 games in 2019 and was named to the all-Summit League second team. She placed five of seven shots on goal and recorded one assists last season. She logged 1,623 minutes which was second on the team.
USD was also picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll, its highest ranking since joining the Summit League. The top four regular-season finishers will qualify for The Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship that will be held in Omaha, Nebraska, from April 15-17.
South Dakota welcomes in 14 new freshmen along with 19 returners. The Coyotes will start conference play at Kansas City on Feb. 19 & 21. This season each team will play a double-round robin format with each team receiving one bye during the season and teams will play the same opponent twice at one site.
