SIOUX FALLS — The O’Gorman Knights took down the Yankton Bucks 1-0 in Class AA boys high school soccer on Thursday evening.
Andrew Budig was able to get six saves on the night to keep the Bucks in contention with the Knights.
O’Gorman is now 4-0-1 this season. The next game for the Knights is on Thursday at Sioux Falls Jefferson.
Yankton’s record moves to 4-2-0 on the season with their next game being against Brandon Valley on Tuesday. Kickoff time for the game is set for 6 p.m.
O’Gorman also took the junior varsity game with a 2-0 score. Patrick Gurney had five saves in the game for Yankton.
