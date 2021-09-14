WAGNER — Gregory runners swept individual honors in the Wagner Invitational cross country meet, held Monday.
In the boys’ race, Gregory’s Luke Sinclair finished the 5,000-meter course in 19:47, beating out Mitchell Christian’s Silas Holdeman (21:09) for the title. Bon Homme’s Nate Hall (21:28), Wagner’s Lael Young (21:39) and Mitchell Christian’s Nahum Anderberg (21:51) rounded out the top five.
Mitchell Christian edged Gregory 13 to 14 for the boys’ team title. Hanson (27) edged Bon Homme (28) for third.
Gregory’s Emma Thomas (21:48) and Asia VanDerWerff (23:16) finished 1-2 to lead the Gorillas to the girls’ team title. Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Lexi Schoenfelder (23:19) and Anna DeHaan (23:21) finished third and fourth, followed by Hanson’s Cadence Jarding (23:21).
Gregory beat out Hanson 12 to 18 for the team title, with AC-DC third with 19 points.
