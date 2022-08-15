HARTFORD — Sioux Falls Christian put two golfers in the top three to claim team honors at the West Central Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Monday at Central Valley Golf Course.

The Chargers finished at 324, five strokes better than Vermillion (329). Host West Central (342), Tea Area (359) and Canton (360) rounded out the top five.

