HARTFORD — Sioux Falls Christian put two golfers in the top three to claim team honors at the West Central Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Monday at Central Valley Golf Course.
The Chargers finished at 324, five strokes better than Vermillion (329). Host West Central (342), Tea Area (359) and Canton (360) rounded out the top five.
Among other area programs, Dakota Valley (361) finished sixth, Parkston (385) placed 10th, Beresford (396) finished 12th, Elk Point-Jefferson (400) placed 13th and Wagner (554) finished 15th.
Sioux Falls Christian’s Eli Anema birdied the 18th hole to edge West Central’s Kamden Zomer for medalist honors. Anema shot 76, followed by Zomer and the Chargers’ Kaleb Jost (79).
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langel (80) was fourth. Vermillion’s Cooper Girard and Kade Reuvers, Madison’s Kaden Guischer and SFC’s Carson Weiner each shot 81 to tie for fifth.
Also in the top 15, Vermillion’s Carter Hansen tied for ninth (82), Parkston’s Payton Koehn (83) tied for 13th and Dakota Valley’s Tyler Cornelsen (84) tied for 15th.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Sioux Falls Christian 324; 2, Vermillion 329; 3, West Central 342; 4, Tea Area 359; 5, Canton 360; 6, Dakota Valley 361; 7, Lennox 365; 8, Madison 372; 9, Winner 376; 10, Parkston 385; 11, Dell Rapids 393; 12, Beresford 396; 13, Elk Point-Jefferson 400; 14, Tri-Valley 416; 15, Wagner 554
TOP 15: 1, Eli Anema, SF Christian 76; 2, Kamden Zomer, West Central 77; 3, Kaleb Jost, SF Christian 79; 4, Carter Langle, Elk Point-Jefferson 80; T5, Kaden Guischer, Madison 81; T5, Cooper Girard, Vermillion 81; T5, Kade Reuvers, Vermillion 81; T5, Carson Weiner, SF Christian 81; T9, Derek Anderson, Tea Area 82; T9, Anthony Lanham, West Central 82; T9, Carson Steffensen, Canton 82; T9, Carter Hansen, Vermillion 82; T13, Payton Koehn, Parkston 83; T13, Caleb Wipf, Lennox 83; T15, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 84; T15, Maiden Larsgaard, Canton 84; T15, Tyler Cornelsen, Dakota Valley 84
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.