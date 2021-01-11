BROOKINGS — The Yankton Bucks split two matches in a wrestling triangular on Monday in Brookings.
The Bucks earned a 40-30 victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
For Yankton, Dylan Sloan (113) earned a victory by pin. Tucker Bahm (120) scored a major decision. Nevaeh Leonard (136) and Will Pavlish (132) each scored decisions as the Bucks won all but one contested match in the contest. Roosevelt’s points came by virtue of four Yankton forfeits and a Cruiz Vaughn (170) pin.
Brookings downed Yankton 64-15 behind pins from Gabe Stern (126), Joey Fitzpatrick (138), Tyson Brandt (145), Cherish Stern (152) and Will Bauer (170).
For Yankton, Tucker Bahm (120) earned a first period pin. At 220 pounds, Zavier Leonard earned a 4-0 decision. The Bucks also won one match by forfeit.
Brookings beat Roosevelt 55-21 in the other matchup.
Yankton returns to action on Friday, heading to Brandon for a triangular with Brandon Valley and Aberdeen Central. Start time is set for 5 p.m.
BROOKINGS 64, YANKTON 15: 106 — Tate Helmbolt B by forfeit; 113 — Nolan Miles B maj. dec. Dylan Sloan 8-0; 120 — Tucker Bahm Y pin. Spencer Christie 0:43; 126 — Gabe Stern B pin. Nevaeh Leonard 0:48; 132 — Will Pavlish Y by forfeit; 138 — Joey Fitzpatrick B pin. Chase Howe 1:32; 145 — Tyson Brandt B pin. Shaylor Platt 0:48; 152 — Cherish Stern B pin. Maleik Franklin 1:04; 160 — Israel Caldron B by forfeit; 170 — Will Bauer B pin. Asa Swensen 2:58; 182 — Nolan Archer B by forfeit; 195 — James Olson B by forfeit; 220 — Zavier Leonard Y dec. Samson Flakus 4-0; 285 — Daniel Klug B by forfeit
YANKTON 40, ROOSEVELT 30: 106 — Bradly VanBlaricom R by forfeit; 113 — Dylan Sloan Y pin. Graham Wilde 3:41; 120 — Tucker Bahm Y maj. dec. Ayden Dooley 16-8; 126 — Nevaeh Leonard Y dec. Jose Mendez-Garcia 10-6; 132 — Will Pavlish Y dec. Nolan Jessen 10-7; 138 — Elijah Leonhardt R by forfeit; 145 — Shaylor Platt Y by forfeit; 152 — Dane Mediger R by forfeit; 160 — Kaden Duffy R by forfeit; 170 — Cruiz Vaughn R pin. Asa Swensen 3:04; 182 — Ashton Langeland Y by forfeit; 195 — Dimas Hardman Y by forfeit; 220 — Zavier Leonard Y by forfeit; 285 — Open
BROOKINGS 55, ROOSEVELT 21: 106 — Nolan Miles B pin. Bradly VanBlaricom 3:42; 113 — Spencer Christie B pin. Graham Wilde 4:48; 120 — Ayden Dooley R pin. Elias McElroy 1:49; 126 — Gabe Stern B pin. Jose Mendez-Garcia 2:00; 132 — Joey Fitzpatrick B maj. dec. Nolan Jessen 12-2; 138 — Elijah Leonhardt R by forfeit; 145 — Tyson Brandt B by forfeit; 152 — Dane Mediger R by forfeit; 160 — Israel Caldron B dec. Kaden Duffy 12-5; 170 — Cruiz Vaughn R dec. Will Bauer 8-2; 182 — Nolan Archer B by forfeit; 195 — James Olson B by forfeit; 220 — Caleb Loehr B by forfeit; 285 — Samson Flakus B by forfeit
