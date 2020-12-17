BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

SATURDAY NITE MIXED

HIGH TEAM GAME: Planet Express 1044

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Planet Express 2962

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Brandon Ester 300 (perfect), Tony Osborn 296-286 (errorless), Mike Palu (268), Edwena Turner 213-209 (errorless), Melinda Reichert 211, Mindy Huether 198

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Brandon Ester 791, Tony Osborn 754, Tim Dooley 714, Edwena Turner 608, Mindy Huether 544, Janine Dooley 525

STANDINGS: Ups & Downs 16-0, Them 4 16-0, 3 Fingers Deep 10-6, Planet Express 8-8, The Savages 8-8, Ballbarians 8-8, Krazy Kidz 8-8, Huether Seamless Gutters 6-10, Bowlers Under the Influence 6-10, The Tucken Fen Pins 6-10, Fearsome 4 Some 6-10, Murphy’s Law 6-10, S. O. S. 4-12, Alley Gators 4-12

HIGHLIGHTS: Frank Osborn, Jr. – errorless 213; Tony Buschkamp – errorless 237; Jim Murphy – errorless 216, 5-7; Brandon Ester – errorless 266; Raymond S. Houfek – errorless 226; Dave Reich – errorless 224; Tim Dooley – errorless 258-242; Lonnie Remington 5-6; William Gramkow 2-7-8, 3-10, 3-10; Tony Osborn 3-6-7-10; Shelbi Lee 5-6; Brenda Buschkamp 3-10; Tyler Ellis 3-7; Melinda Reichert 6-7; James Garbarini 5-10; Nathan Nelson 6-8; Jessica Palmer 3-10; Darren Palmer 5-7

NOTE: Planet Express wins second quarter

CLASSIC LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: Kruse’s Pro Shop 892

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Kruse’s Pro Shop 2593

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Frank Osborn Jr. 286, Cody Henrichsen 266, Frank Osborn Jr. 256, Jim Murphy 256, Cody Henrichsen 256

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Frank Osborn Jr. 719, Cody Henrichsen 715, Tyler Novak 684, Bruce Myers 676, Matt Hoefs 661

STANDINGS: Manitou 100, Stockwell Engineers 96, Coca-Cola 91.5, Plath Chiropractic 90.5, Kruse’s Pro Shop 88, J.R. Sports Cards 84.5, The Unknown 67, Czeckers 65, Old Lumber Company 64.5, Santee 10

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: Plath Chiropractic 476

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Plath Chiropractic 1283

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Dan Redowl Sr. 245, Scott Plath 243, 239, Bruce Myers 236, Robin Holec 236

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Scott Plath 661, Dan Redowl Sr. 632, Robin Holec 622, Mark Brannen 620, Harold LaPointe 603

STANDINGS: NDNS 77, Nustar 64.5, Shake & Bake 63.5, Plath Chiropractic 63, Tatanka Nupa 55, Santee 42, The Reichs 41, Smoke ‘Em Out BBQ 14

TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES

HIGH TEAM GAME: (12/15) For The Taz 500; (12/8) For The Taz 491

HIGH TEAM SERIES: (12/15) For The Taz 1397; (12/8) For The Taz 1394

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (12/15) Kelly Mernin 266 (errorless), Brandon Ester 258, Anthony Osborn 255 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 206 (errorless), Jordan Drotzman 178, Jane Rhoades 163; (12/8) Frank Osborn Jr. 300 (perfect), Brandon Ester 247, Anthony Osborn 241, Sharon Mernin 192, Andrea Gramkow 160, Jane Rhoades 159

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (12/15) Anthony Osborn 724, Brandon Ester 690, Frank Osborn Jr. 673, Sharon Mernin 532, Jordan Drotzman 451, Jane Rhoades 427; (12/8) Frank Osborn Jr. 748, Brandon Ester 669, Anthony Osborn 646, Sharon Mernin 534, Jane Rhoades 471, Andrea Gramkow 469

STANDINGS: Coffee & Cream(INC) 24-4, For the Taz 23-5, B & A 21-7, Knight Riders 18-10, Gutter Dusters 18-10, TCB 16.5-11.5, Split Happens 14-14, The Bohemians 14-14, Livin’ on a Spare 13-15, Three Hole Surprise 13-15, The Cunningham’s(INC) 12-16, 2 Broke Girls 10-18, Ten Pins 7-21, We Don’t Give a Split 7-21, Double E’s 6.5-21.5

12/15 HIGHLIGHTS: Brandon Ester – errorless 238; Frank Osborn Jr. – errorless 234; Michael Wuebben 3-4-6-7, Alisha Stemper 3-10, Jake Drotzman 2-7-8, Mark Povondra 2-7, 4-5, Willis Gramkow 3-10

12/8 HIGHLIGHTS: Frank Osborn – errorless 233, 2-10; Eileen Honner 3-10, 2-7; Anthony Osborn 3-10; Cheryl Heine 3-10; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Kim Brannen 3-10; Mark Brannen 5-7; Jordan Drotzman 3-10, 3-10; Jake Drotzman 3-10

SPARETIME LADIES

HIGH TEAM GAME: Downtown Screen Printing 807

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Downtown Screen Printing 2353

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Judy Barta 222 (errorless)-180, Edwena Turner 195, Peggy Muhmel 195, Sharon Mernin 194, Naomi Cuka 179

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Judy Barta 571, Naomi Cuka 502, Edwena Turner 499, Sharon Mernin 488, Melinda Reichert 481

STANDINGS: Pin Ups Casino 22-6, Vogt Cleaners 16.5-11.5, Downtown Screen Printing 15.5-12.5, Laser Barn 15-13, Hideout Studio & Spa 11-17

HIGHLIGHTS: Edwena Turner 4 strikes in a row; Judy Barta Turkey; Sharon Mernin Turkey; Joan Tammen Turkey; Crystal Povondra Crow and 3-10; Naomi Cuka 3-6-7-10 & Turkey; Ruth Drotzmann Turkey, 5-10; Connie Heying 6-7

NOTE: Pin Ups Casino wins second quarter

BASKETBALL

THURSDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Arlington 62, Castlewood 61

Bridgewater-Emery 75, Menno 27

Canistota 73, Freeman 17

Corsica/Stickney 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43

Dupree 64, McIntosh 45

Ethan 63, James Valley Christian 24

Flandreau 46, Beresford 44

Gregory 59, Colome 23

Groton Area 58, Hamlin 53

Langford 35, Ipswich 24

Madison 47, Lennox 36

Mitchell Christian 43, Kimball/White Lake 34

New Underwood 50, Hill City 30

North Central Co-Op 58, South Border, N.D. 46

Parker 77, Elk Point-Jefferson 70

Platte-Geddes 86, Burke 60

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62

Sioux Valley 61, Baltic 54

Stanley County 63, Philip 57

Timber Lake 70, Harding County 46

Vermillion 64, Irene-Wakonda 23

Wessington Springs 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 38

THURSDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Redfield 21

Avon 36, Centerville 34

Brandon Valley 57, Yankton 42

Castlewood 48, Arlington 34

Colman-Egan 50, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43

Corsica/Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 31

DeSmet 48, Estelline/Hendricks 26

Dupree 50, McIntosh 20

Elk Point-Jefferson 46, Parker 36

Ethan 62, James Valley Christian 28

Flandreau 48, Beresford 42

Hamlin 36, Groton Area 33

Harrisburg 37, Watertown 30

Highmore-Harrold 49, Potter County 31

Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Wessington Springs 24

Kimball/White Lake 54, Mitchell Christian 43

Lennox 39, Madison 35

Philip 36, Stanley County 25

Ponca, Neb. 72, Vermillion 58

Scotland 57, Bon Homme 49

Timber Lake 58, Harding County 44

Waverly-South Shore 39, Sisseton 36

Wilmot 58, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 51

Winner 65, Burke 32

THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Ansley-Litchfield 62, Axtell 41

Arthur County 39, Sioux County 21

Bertrand 64, Hi-Line 43

Bloomfield 55, Randolph 25

Cozad 66, Cambridge 31

Cross County 62, Hampton 26

Elm Creek 71, Minden 64, 2OT

Humphrey St. Francis 54, Summerland 22

Kearney 87, Norfolk 68

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 69, Homer 56

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Tekamah-Herman 48

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Brady 41

Niobrara/Verdigre 50, Crofton 43

North Platte St. Patrick’s 55, Gothenburg 30

Oakland-Craig 58, Wisner-Pilger 38

Osceola 54, Dorchester 35

Parkview Christian 78, Heartland Christian, Iowa 35

Paxton 57, South Platte 42

Riverside 66, CWC 13

Southern Valley 56, Ravenna 44

Syracuse 14, Elmwood-Murdock 12

Tri County 51, Johnson-Brock 40

Tri County Northeast 59, Winside 21

Wahoo 67, Nebraska City 32

Wallace 45, Sutherland 25

Walthill 81, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 74

Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Arapahoe 47

Yutan 73, Conestoga 39

Cougar Classic

Blair 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 44

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Weeping Water vs. Palmyra, ppd.

thursday’s neb. girls

Arthur County 41, Sioux County 33

Auburn 68, Ralston 30

Bertrand 54, Hi-Line 49, OT

Bloomfield 48, Randolph 26

Cozad 41, Cambridge 38

Crofton 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 45

Cross County 63, Hampton 25

Dorchester 44, Osceola 26

Elm Creek 42, Minden 26

Exeter/Milligan 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27

Gothenburg 45, North Platte St. Patrick’s 31

Gretna 45, Omaha Marian 43

Humphrey St. Francis 61, Summerland 24

Johnson-Brock 49, Tri County 44

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 37

Lincoln High 71, Lincoln Northeast 26

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Tekamah-Herman 42

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Brady 41

Norfolk Catholic 64, Lutheran High Northeast 28

Norris 44, Bishop Neumann 31

Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 37

Parkview Christian 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 13

Perkins County 47, Garden County 22

Ponca 72, Vermillion, S.D. 58

Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 36

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 73, Walthill 34

South Platte 46, Paxton 25

South Sioux City 61, Omaha Mercy 32

Syracuse 37, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Tri County Northeast 63, Winside 36

Wahoo 79, Nebraska City 29

Wallace 46, Sutherland 36

Weeping Water 44, Palmyra 25

Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Arapahoe 31

Cougar Classic

Blair 61, Omaha Duchesne Academy 45

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

CWC vs. Riverside, ccd.

