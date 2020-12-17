BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
SATURDAY NITE MIXED
HIGH TEAM GAME: Planet Express 1044
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Planet Express 2962
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Brandon Ester 300 (perfect), Tony Osborn 296-286 (errorless), Mike Palu (268), Edwena Turner 213-209 (errorless), Melinda Reichert 211, Mindy Huether 198
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Brandon Ester 791, Tony Osborn 754, Tim Dooley 714, Edwena Turner 608, Mindy Huether 544, Janine Dooley 525
STANDINGS: Ups & Downs 16-0, Them 4 16-0, 3 Fingers Deep 10-6, Planet Express 8-8, The Savages 8-8, Ballbarians 8-8, Krazy Kidz 8-8, Huether Seamless Gutters 6-10, Bowlers Under the Influence 6-10, The Tucken Fen Pins 6-10, Fearsome 4 Some 6-10, Murphy’s Law 6-10, S. O. S. 4-12, Alley Gators 4-12
HIGHLIGHTS: Frank Osborn, Jr. – errorless 213; Tony Buschkamp – errorless 237; Jim Murphy – errorless 216, 5-7; Brandon Ester – errorless 266; Raymond S. Houfek – errorless 226; Dave Reich – errorless 224; Tim Dooley – errorless 258-242; Lonnie Remington 5-6; William Gramkow 2-7-8, 3-10, 3-10; Tony Osborn 3-6-7-10; Shelbi Lee 5-6; Brenda Buschkamp 3-10; Tyler Ellis 3-7; Melinda Reichert 6-7; James Garbarini 5-10; Nathan Nelson 6-8; Jessica Palmer 3-10; Darren Palmer 5-7
NOTE: Planet Express wins second quarter
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Kruse’s Pro Shop 892
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Kruse’s Pro Shop 2593
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Frank Osborn Jr. 286, Cody Henrichsen 266, Frank Osborn Jr. 256, Jim Murphy 256, Cody Henrichsen 256
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Frank Osborn Jr. 719, Cody Henrichsen 715, Tyler Novak 684, Bruce Myers 676, Matt Hoefs 661
STANDINGS: Manitou 100, Stockwell Engineers 96, Coca-Cola 91.5, Plath Chiropractic 90.5, Kruse’s Pro Shop 88, J.R. Sports Cards 84.5, The Unknown 67, Czeckers 65, Old Lumber Company 64.5, Santee 10
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Plath Chiropractic 476
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Plath Chiropractic 1283
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Dan Redowl Sr. 245, Scott Plath 243, 239, Bruce Myers 236, Robin Holec 236
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Scott Plath 661, Dan Redowl Sr. 632, Robin Holec 622, Mark Brannen 620, Harold LaPointe 603
STANDINGS: NDNS 77, Nustar 64.5, Shake & Bake 63.5, Plath Chiropractic 63, Tatanka Nupa 55, Santee 42, The Reichs 41, Smoke ‘Em Out BBQ 14
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (12/15) For The Taz 500; (12/8) For The Taz 491
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (12/15) For The Taz 1397; (12/8) For The Taz 1394
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (12/15) Kelly Mernin 266 (errorless), Brandon Ester 258, Anthony Osborn 255 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 206 (errorless), Jordan Drotzman 178, Jane Rhoades 163; (12/8) Frank Osborn Jr. 300 (perfect), Brandon Ester 247, Anthony Osborn 241, Sharon Mernin 192, Andrea Gramkow 160, Jane Rhoades 159
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (12/15) Anthony Osborn 724, Brandon Ester 690, Frank Osborn Jr. 673, Sharon Mernin 532, Jordan Drotzman 451, Jane Rhoades 427; (12/8) Frank Osborn Jr. 748, Brandon Ester 669, Anthony Osborn 646, Sharon Mernin 534, Jane Rhoades 471, Andrea Gramkow 469
STANDINGS: Coffee & Cream(INC) 24-4, For the Taz 23-5, B & A 21-7, Knight Riders 18-10, Gutter Dusters 18-10, TCB 16.5-11.5, Split Happens 14-14, The Bohemians 14-14, Livin’ on a Spare 13-15, Three Hole Surprise 13-15, The Cunningham’s(INC) 12-16, 2 Broke Girls 10-18, Ten Pins 7-21, We Don’t Give a Split 7-21, Double E’s 6.5-21.5
12/15 HIGHLIGHTS: Brandon Ester – errorless 238; Frank Osborn Jr. – errorless 234; Michael Wuebben 3-4-6-7, Alisha Stemper 3-10, Jake Drotzman 2-7-8, Mark Povondra 2-7, 4-5, Willis Gramkow 3-10
12/8 HIGHLIGHTS: Frank Osborn – errorless 233, 2-10; Eileen Honner 3-10, 2-7; Anthony Osborn 3-10; Cheryl Heine 3-10; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Kim Brannen 3-10; Mark Brannen 5-7; Jordan Drotzman 3-10, 3-10; Jake Drotzman 3-10
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Downtown Screen Printing 807
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Downtown Screen Printing 2353
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Judy Barta 222 (errorless)-180, Edwena Turner 195, Peggy Muhmel 195, Sharon Mernin 194, Naomi Cuka 179
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Judy Barta 571, Naomi Cuka 502, Edwena Turner 499, Sharon Mernin 488, Melinda Reichert 481
STANDINGS: Pin Ups Casino 22-6, Vogt Cleaners 16.5-11.5, Downtown Screen Printing 15.5-12.5, Laser Barn 15-13, Hideout Studio & Spa 11-17
HIGHLIGHTS: Edwena Turner 4 strikes in a row; Judy Barta Turkey; Sharon Mernin Turkey; Joan Tammen Turkey; Crystal Povondra Crow and 3-10; Naomi Cuka 3-6-7-10 & Turkey; Ruth Drotzmann Turkey, 5-10; Connie Heying 6-7
NOTE: Pin Ups Casino wins second quarter
BASKETBALL
THURSDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Arlington 62, Castlewood 61
Bridgewater-Emery 75, Menno 27
Canistota 73, Freeman 17
Corsica/Stickney 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43
Dupree 64, McIntosh 45
Ethan 63, James Valley Christian 24
Flandreau 46, Beresford 44
Gregory 59, Colome 23
Groton Area 58, Hamlin 53
Langford 35, Ipswich 24
Madison 47, Lennox 36
Mitchell Christian 43, Kimball/White Lake 34
New Underwood 50, Hill City 30
North Central Co-Op 58, South Border, N.D. 46
Parker 77, Elk Point-Jefferson 70
Platte-Geddes 86, Burke 60
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62
Sioux Valley 61, Baltic 54
Stanley County 63, Philip 57
Timber Lake 70, Harding County 46
Vermillion 64, Irene-Wakonda 23
Wessington Springs 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 38
THURSDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Redfield 21
Avon 36, Centerville 34
Brandon Valley 57, Yankton 42
Castlewood 48, Arlington 34
Colman-Egan 50, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43
Corsica/Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 31
DeSmet 48, Estelline/Hendricks 26
Dupree 50, McIntosh 20
Elk Point-Jefferson 46, Parker 36
Ethan 62, James Valley Christian 28
Flandreau 48, Beresford 42
Hamlin 36, Groton Area 33
Harrisburg 37, Watertown 30
Highmore-Harrold 49, Potter County 31
Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Wessington Springs 24
Kimball/White Lake 54, Mitchell Christian 43
Lennox 39, Madison 35
Philip 36, Stanley County 25
Ponca, Neb. 72, Vermillion 58
Scotland 57, Bon Homme 49
Timber Lake 58, Harding County 44
Waverly-South Shore 39, Sisseton 36
Wilmot 58, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 51
Winner 65, Burke 32
THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Ansley-Litchfield 62, Axtell 41
Arthur County 39, Sioux County 21
Bertrand 64, Hi-Line 43
Bloomfield 55, Randolph 25
Cozad 66, Cambridge 31
Cross County 62, Hampton 26
Elm Creek 71, Minden 64, 2OT
Humphrey St. Francis 54, Summerland 22
Kearney 87, Norfolk 68
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 69, Homer 56
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Tekamah-Herman 48
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Brady 41
Niobrara/Verdigre 50, Crofton 43
North Platte St. Patrick’s 55, Gothenburg 30
Oakland-Craig 58, Wisner-Pilger 38
Osceola 54, Dorchester 35
Parkview Christian 78, Heartland Christian, Iowa 35
Paxton 57, South Platte 42
Riverside 66, CWC 13
Southern Valley 56, Ravenna 44
Syracuse 14, Elmwood-Murdock 12
Tri County 51, Johnson-Brock 40
Tri County Northeast 59, Winside 21
Wahoo 67, Nebraska City 32
Wallace 45, Sutherland 25
Walthill 81, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 74
Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Arapahoe 47
Yutan 73, Conestoga 39
Cougar Classic
Blair 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 44
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Weeping Water vs. Palmyra, ppd.
thursday’s neb. girls
Arthur County 41, Sioux County 33
Auburn 68, Ralston 30
Bertrand 54, Hi-Line 49, OT
Bloomfield 48, Randolph 26
Cozad 41, Cambridge 38
Crofton 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 45
Cross County 63, Hampton 25
Dorchester 44, Osceola 26
Elm Creek 42, Minden 26
Exeter/Milligan 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27
Gothenburg 45, North Platte St. Patrick’s 31
Gretna 45, Omaha Marian 43
Humphrey St. Francis 61, Summerland 24
Johnson-Brock 49, Tri County 44
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 37
Lincoln High 71, Lincoln Northeast 26
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Tekamah-Herman 42
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Brady 41
Norfolk Catholic 64, Lutheran High Northeast 28
Norris 44, Bishop Neumann 31
Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 37
Parkview Christian 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 13
Perkins County 47, Garden County 22
Ponca 72, Vermillion, S.D. 58
Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 36
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 73, Walthill 34
South Platte 46, Paxton 25
South Sioux City 61, Omaha Mercy 32
Syracuse 37, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Tri County Northeast 63, Winside 36
Wahoo 79, Nebraska City 29
Wallace 46, Sutherland 36
Weeping Water 44, Palmyra 25
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Arapahoe 31
Cougar Classic
Blair 61, Omaha Duchesne Academy 45
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
CWC vs. Riverside, ccd.
