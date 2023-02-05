SIOUX FALLS — Jaxson Wingert scored a game-high 22 points to lead Dakota Valley past Western Christian 71-56 in the Heritage Classic boys’ basketball event, Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Randy Rosenquist had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Dakota Valley (14-0), which won its 40th straight contest. Isaac Bruns had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers, the top-ranked team in South Dakota Class A.

