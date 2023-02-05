SIOUX FALLS — Jaxson Wingert scored a game-high 22 points to lead Dakota Valley past Western Christian 71-56 in the Heritage Classic boys’ basketball event, Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Randy Rosenquist had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Dakota Valley (14-0), which won its 40th straight contest. Isaac Bruns had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers, the top-ranked team in South Dakota Class A.
Kade Van Regemorter led Western Christian (15-3), the top-ranked team in Iowa Class 2A, with 12 points and seven rebounds. Chandler Pollema had 11 points. Tate VanRegenmorter added nine points and seven rebounds.
Dakota Valley travels to Vermillion on Tuesday. Western Christian, 15-3, travels to Spirit Lake, Iowa, on Tuesday.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN (15-3) 13 10 20 13 — 56
DAKOTA VALLEY (14-0) 18 24 9 20 — 71
Viborg-Hurley 61, McLaughlin 41
SIOUX FALLS — Gage Goettertz scored a game-high 21 points as Viborg-Hurley downed McLaughlin 61-41 in the Heritage Classic on Saturday.
Brady Schroedermeier posted 13 points and 10 rebounds for Viborg-Hurley. Kobee Sherman had 11 points. Nick Hanson finished with nine points and 11 rebounds. Bryson Morrison added five assists in the victory.
Raymin Yellow Earrings led McLaughlin with 12 points. Cassidy Demery scored nine points. Elias Sims added eight points and four assists.
Viborg-Hurley, 12-2, travels to Parker on Tuesday. McLaughlin, 8-5, hosts Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Tuesday.
MCLAUGHLIN (8-5) 11 11 8 11 — 41
VIBORG-HURLEY (12-2) 19 17 14 11 — 61
Dakota XII/NEC
Vermillion 51, Redfield 33
MADISON — Bryson Skogsberg scored 15 points to lead Vermillion past Redfield 51-33 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday in Madison.
The game was scheduled as part of the boys’ Dakota XII/Northeast Conference Clash, held Jan. 28. The teams were unable to travel to the game that day due to poor weather conditions.
Zoan Robinson and Carter Skogsberg each had eight points for Vermillion, with Carter Skogsberg also grabbing 11 rebounds and Robinson posting four steals. Carter Hansen had four steals and Trey Hansen added four assists in the win.
Vermillion hosts top-ranked Dakota Valley on Tuesday. Redfield hosts Warner on Tuesday.
REDFIELD (8-8) 12 0 15 6 — 33
VERMILLION (6-9) 10 19 8 14 — 51
Elk Point-Jefferson 60, Groton 56
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson outlasted Groton 60-56 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
The game was scheduled as part of the boys’ Dakota XII/Northeast Conference Clash, held Jan. 28. The teams were unable to travel to the game that day due to poor weather conditions.
Easton Kempf scored 22 points and Jakob Scarmon netted 15 points for EPJ. Garrett Merkley added nine points in the victory.
Jacob Zak led Groton with 24 points. Lane Tietz added 11 points.
EPJ, 11-4, travels to Canton on Tuesday. Groton Area, 8-4, hosts North Central on Tuesday.
Lewis & Clark Conf.
Bloomfield 43, Ponca 42
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Bloomfield edged Ponca 43-42 to finish third in the Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Hartington.
Layne Warrior scored 19 points for Bloomfield. The junior went over 1,000 points for his career in the contest.
Bloomfield, 10-8, travels to Neligh-Oakdale on Tuesday. Ponca, 10-9, travels to Homer on Feb. 10.
PONCA (10-9) 12 8 9 13 — 42
BLOOMFIELD (10-8) 14 9 11 9 — 43
LCC 60, Creighton 34
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge used a double-double from Jake Rath to pull past Creighton 60-34 in the seventh place game of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament, Saturday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Rath posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the Bears. Gibson Roberts had 10 points. Eli Haisch added nine points on 3-of-3 from three-point range in the victory.
LCC, 14-7, hosts Lutheran High Northeast on Tuesday. Creighton hosts Bloomfield on Thursday.
CREIGHTON (11-10) 7 9 10 8 — 34
LAUREL-CON-COL (14-7) 17 15 17 11 — 60
Mid-State Conf.
Wayne 67, O’Neill 45
PIERCE, Neb. — Wayne outscored O’Neill 38-16 in the second half to claim a 67-45 victory over the Eagles in the third place game of the Mid-State Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Pierce, Nebraska.
Carter Junck led a balanced Wayne attack with 15 points and three steals. Alex Phelps had 14 points and five assists. Daniel Judd posted 13 points and seven rebounds. Colson Nelsen added 11 points in the victory.
Drew Morrow led O’Neill with 16 points. Landon Classen added 14 points.
Wayne, 16-6, travels to Wynot on Thursday. O’Neill, 13-5, travels to Elkhorn Valley on Monday.
WAYNE (16-6) 16 13 18 20 — 67
O’NEILL (13-5) 17 12 8 8 — 45
Other Games
Scotland 40, Freeman 39
FREEMAN — Scotland outlasted Freeman 40-39 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Parker Hochstein led Scoland with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Tate Sorensen led Freeman with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. David Walter also had 10 points, adding three steals. Rocky Ammann had nine points, four steals and three blocked shots. Ethan Balvin added three steals for the Flyers.
Freeman hosts Hanson on Tuesday.
SCOTLAND 10 7 14 9 — 40
FREEMAN 6 13 8 12 — 39
Platte-Geddes 55, Miller 54
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes outlasted Miller 55-54 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Joey Foxley scored 18 points and Hayden Sprik had 13 points for Platte-Geddes. Dawson Hoffman had nine points and four assists. Trevor Rolland also had nine points. Aiden Bultje added three steals for the Black Panthers.
Trevor Werdel led Miller with 14 points. Alex Schumacher and Isaak Hunter each had 12 points, with Schumacher recording four assists for the Rustlers.
Platte-Geddes, 11-4, is at Bon Homme on Feb. 10. Miller travels to Aberdeen Roncalli on Tuesday.
MILLER (5-9) 14 13 14 13 — 54
PLATTE-GEDDES (11-4) 15 18 14 8 — 55
