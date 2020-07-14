VERMILLION — Yankton outlasted Vermillion 3-2 in 11 innings in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday at Prentis Park.
Kaid Keller had three hits to lead Yankton. Rugby Ryken, Joe Gokie, Carson Haak, Austin Wagner and Cameron Zahrbock each had a hit in the victory.
Sam Ward, Jack Kratz, Dylan Thelen, Connor Saunders, Gray Peterson, Charlie Ward and Willis Robertson each had a hit for Vermillion.
Tristan Redman pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the win. Gokie started for Yankton, allowing one earned run through eight innings of work.
Charlie Ward, the third Vermillion pitcher, took the loss. Jacob Chaussee started, striking out seven in his seven innings of work.
Yankton, 5-12, travels to Brandon Valley for a doubleheader today (Wednesday). Vermillion, 16-3, travels to Beresford today.
Reds 8-9, Brookings 7-13
The Yankton Reds split a youth baseball doubleheader with Brookings on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to rally to an 8-7 victory.
Easton Nelson doubled and singled, and Owen Wishon had a hit, two walks and two runs scored to lead Yankton. Cohen Zahrbock, Trey Sager and Abe Chance each had a hit. Matthew Sheldon and Kaden Hughes each walked twice, as the Reds took advantage of 11 walks in the victory.
Mark Kathol got the final five outs, striking out three, for the win. Sheldon started, striking out nine in his five innings of work.
Brookings used a pair of six-run innings to claim a 13-9 victory over Yankton in the nightcap.
Evan Serck went 3-for-3 to lead Yankton. Nelson doubled and singled, driving in five runs. Wishon also doubled and singled. Zahrbock, Sheldon, Mac Grotenhuis and Trey Rothschadl each had a hit.
Rothschadl took the loss.
The Reds, 8-4, host Renner on Thursday.
Area Legion
Platte-Geddes 10, Alexandria 9
PLATTE — Landon Schulte’s RBI single capped a three-run bottom of the seventh, rallying Platte-Geddes to a 10-9 victory over Alexandria in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Schulte, Grayson Hanson, Kelby VanDerWerff and Myles Kott each had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Nate Whalen, Jackson Neuman and Jackson Olsen each had a hit in the victory.
Jonah Hofer doubled and singled, and Joey Feiner and Jake Doyle each had two hits for Alexandria.
Finn West picked up the win in relief. Casey Haynes took the loss, also in relief.
Platte-Geddes was scheduled to travel to Gregory today (Wednesday), but the game was postponed. The Whitecaps host Winner-Colome on July 21.
Alexandria travels to Tabor for a doubleheader on Friday.
Hartington 13, O’Neill 4
O’NEILL, Neb. — Chase Lammers went 4-for-5 with a double to lead Hartington past O’Neill 13-4 in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Brett Kleinschmit went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Hartington. Brady Steffen and Kerby Hochstein each had two hits. Jacob Keiser doubled, and Owen Heimes and Owen Dendinger each had a hit in the victory.
Keiser pitched 6 1/3 innings of relief, striking out 10, for the win.
Hartington, 4-4, travels to Neligh on Friday.
Hartington Juniors 8, O’Neill 1
O’NEILL, Neb. — Hartington took advantage of nine walks to claim an 8-1 victory over O’Neill in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Brett Kleinschmit, Jay Steffen and Keaton Steffen each had a hit for Hartington.
Lucas Wortman struck out five batters in the complete game victory.
Hartington, 4-1, hosts Plainview July 21.
Pierre 8-3, Harrisburg 2-16
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg bounced back from an opening loss to split with Pierre in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Pierre claimed an 8-2 victory in the opener behind a double, a single and two RBI from Jack Van Camp.
Garrett Stout and River Iverson each had two hits in the victory.
Tyson Kogel homered for Harrisburg. Jack Teigen and Zeb Wede each doubled for Harrisburg.
Stout struck out eight batters over 4 2/3 innings for the win. Will Simmons took the loss.
Five different players had two hits each as Harrisburg won the nightcap 16-3.
Tyman Long homered and doubled, driving in six, for Harrisburg. Jack Sutton doubled and singled. Wede, Rabern and Teigen each had two hits. Chase Mason had a double and three RBI in the victory.
Andy Gordon doubled and singled, and Stout had two hits for Pierre.
Mason picked up the win, striking out four in his four innings of work. Van Camp took the loss.
Humboldt-Hartford 8, Volga 7
HUMBOLDT — Cooper Maras’ RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Humboldt-Hartford for an 8-7 victory over Volga in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Isaiah Colon, Seth Gabbert, Landry Knight and Micah Warrington each doubled in the win.
Conner Logan had a home run and three RBI for Volga. Ashton Bultje and Aiden Tisdall each doubled in the effort.
Micah Warrington struck out six in 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief for the win. Caleb Elijah took the loss in relief.
