CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton outlasted Pierce 39-33 in Mid-State Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Ellie Tramp finished with 11 points and four steals for Crofton (16-1). Caitlin Guenther scored 10 points. Jaida Allen added four steals in the victory.
Skylar Scholting led Pierce (12-6) with 14 points.
Both teams now prepare for the Mid-State Conference Tournament. Crofton, the second seed, will host Battle Creek on Monday. Pierce, the fourth seed, will face Norfolk Catholic on Monday in West Point, Nebraska.
Viborg-Hurley 52, Centerville 41
HURLEY — Viborg-Hurley had the advantage in each quarter to build a 52-41 victory over Centerville in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Estelle Lee scored a game-high 16 points for Viborg-Hurley. Coral Mason filled the stat sheet, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. Denae Mach also had 11 points. Charley Nelson added nine points in the victory.
MaKayla Heesch led Centerville with 11 points. Thea Gust and Keira Austin each had nine points.
Viborg-Hurley, 12-1, plays Wagner in the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Centerville hosts Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday.
Centerville won the JV game 36-33 and the C-game 32-29.
CENTERVILLE (10-3) 7 12 6 16 — 41
VIBORG-HURLEY (12-1) 8 14 10 20 — 52
Parkston 44, Lennox 39
PARKSTON — Parkston held off Lennox 44-39 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Mya Thuringer posted 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for Parkston, which led 37-25 after three quarters. Abby Hohn posted 12 points and six rebounds. Faith Oakley added seven points in the victory.
Dani Highum led Lennox with 11 points. Gavyn Herlyn scored nine points. Ryan Hanssen and Andie Peters each had eight points, with Hanssen recording five steals for the Orioles.
Parkston, 8-4, faces Lakota Tech in the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday. Lennox, 10-3, hosts West Central today (Friday).
LENNOX (10-3) 8 9 8 14 — 39
PARKSTON (8-4) 9 16 12 7 — 44
DR St. Mary 52, Alcester-Hudson 48
ALCESTER — Dell Rapids St. Mary avoided the upset bid by Alcester-Hudson, holding off the Cubs 52-48 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Madala Hanson led St. Mary (11-2) with 24 points. Ella Griffin added 10 points in the victory.
Elly Doering finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds for Alcester-Hudson. Emily Winquist scored 11 points and Sarah Ebert grabbed seven rebounds for the Cubs.
Both teams face Hills-Beaver Creek, Minnesota, next, Alcester-Hudson there on Monday and St. Mary at home on Tuesday.
DR ST. MARY (11-2) 22 13 9 8 — 52
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-8) 12 12 13 11 — 48
Vermillion 51, Dell Rapids 22
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers forced 24 turnovers in a 51-22 victory over Dell Rapids in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Chandler Cleveland finished with 12 points for Vermillion. Kasey Hansen scored 10 points and had three steals. Jenaya Cleveland added eight points and five steals in the victory.
For Dell Rapids, Elly Olson scored seven points. Claire Wynja added eight rebounds.
Vermillion (13-0) will face Luverne, Minnesota in the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Dell Rapids hosts Baltic on Monday.
DELL RAPIDS (1-13) 1 6 7 8 — 22
VERMILLION (13-0) 16 13 20 2 — 51
AC-DC 51, Bon Homme 34
LAKE ANDES — Andes Central-Dakota Christian downed Bon Homme 51-34 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Allison Muckey finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for AC-DC (10-1). Mahpiya Irving scored 11 points. Josie Brouwer had eight points. Halle Olson added six blocked shots and three steals in the victory.
Jurni Vavruska scored 15 points for Bon Homme. Kenadee Kozak scored seven points and Erin Heusinkveld had eight rebounds for the Cavaliers.
AC-DC travels to Burke on Monday. Bon Homme travels to Parker on Feb. 2.
Bon Homme won the JV game 29-13.
BON HOMME 8 10 9 7 — 34
AC-DC (10-1) 10 15 13 13 — 51
Wagner 68, Scotland 26
SCOTLAND — Wagner built a 42-11 halftime lead on the way to a 68-26 victory over Scotland in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Emma Yost led a balanced Wagner attack with 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Ashlyn Koupal had 16 points. eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Shalayne Nagel finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots. Eve Zephier added six assists in the victory.
Trinity Bietz posted 10 points and seven rebounds for Scotland.
Wagner, 11-2, plays Viborg-Hurley in the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Scotland, 8-6, hosts Freeman on Tuesday.
Wagner won the JV game 36-24.
WAGNER (11-2) 23 19 14 12 — 68
SCOTLAND (8-6) 8 3 7 8 — 26
Ponca 51, Wynot 28
PONCA, Neb. — Samantha Ehlers scored 18 points to lead Ponca past Wynot 51-28 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Gracen Evans added 10 points in the victory.
Amber Lawson scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Wynot.
Both teams host opening round action in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Saturday. Ponca (16-1) will face Winside, while Wynot (10-7) will face Bloomfield.
WYNOT (10-7) 8 4 7 9 — 28
PONCA (16-1) 13 10 15 13 — 51
Freeman 61, Canistota 43
FREEMAN — The Freeman Flyers had a 34-25 at halftime to carry them to a 61-43 victory over Canistota in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
The Flyers were led by double-doubles. Kate Miller made 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Erin Uecker made 11 points and had 10 rebounds.
Ellie Becker led the Canistota Hawks with 12 points.
Freeman, 9-5, travels to Scotland on Tuesday. Canistota, 2-10, will travel to face Bridge-Water Emery on Monday.
CANISTOTA (2-10) 17 8 8 10 — 43
FREEMAN (9-5) 13 21 14 13 — 61
Plainview 43, Osmond-Randolph 35
OSMOND, Neb. — Plainview outscored Osmond-Randolph 32-18 in the middle two periods to claim a 43-35 victory over the Hawks in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Abbie Kromarek scored 11 points to lead Plainview. Teya Boyer and Madelynn Dougherty each had eight points in the victory.
Keli Aschoff scored 11 points and had three steals for the Hawks. Erin Engel had eight points and seven rebounds. Ella Scott grabbed seven rebounds and Cali Gutz had three steals in the effort.
Both teams play in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament, beginning Saturday. Plainview will travel to Ponca for an opening round matchup against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the Lewis bracket, while Osmond-Randolph will face Creighton in Hartington to open the Clark bracket.
PLAINVIEW (11-9) 4 16 16 7 — 43
OSMOND-RAND. (3-12) 8 8 10 9 — 35
Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Tri-Valley 44
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson outscored Tri-Valley 26-16 in the fourth quarter to rally past the Mustangs 49-44 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Kaitlyn Van Roekel scored 18 points to lead EPJ. Bentlee Kollbaum had 11 points and nine rebounds. Cera Schmitz added 10 points, six steals and four assists.
Stephanie Buchmann and Lauren Grinde each had 18 points for Tri-Valley. Grinde also had seven rebounds.
Elk Point-Jefferson, 7-4, plays Winner in the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Tri-Valley draws Arlington in the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday.
TRI-VALLEY (4-7) 6 12 10 16 — 44
ELK POINT-JEFF. (7-4) 16 4 3 26 — 49
Irene-Wakonda 39, Freeman Academy-Marion 30
FREEMAN — Emma Marshall scored 17 points to lead Irene-Wakonda past Freeman Academy-Marion 39-30 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Madison Orr finished with 11 points and nine rebounds for Irene-Wakonda. Kaitlynn Mellem added 10 rebounds for the Eagles.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s Estelle Waltner finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Jada Koerner also scored nine points, going over 1,000 points for her career. Leah Goodwin added 10 rebounds.
Irene-Wakonda hosts Wagner on Monday. Freeman Academy-Marion travels to Marty on Tuesday.
S.F. Christian 60, Dakota Valley 48
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Brenna Beyke and Ellie Lems each scored 18 points to lead Sioux Falls Christian past Dakota Valley 60-48 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Peyton Poppema added 12 points in the victory.
Jorja Van Den Hul led Dakota Valley with 20 points and nine rebounds. Emersen Mead added 10 points, five assists and six steals.
Sioux Falls Christian, 11-1, hosts Parkston on Monday. Dakota Valley faces Milbank in the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (11-1) 6 21 15 8 — 60
DAKOTA VALLEY (4-9) 8 6 15 19 — 48
Big East Conf.
Garretson 46, Beresford 43
FLANDREAU — Garretson outlasted Beresford 46-43 in the opening round of the Big East Conference girls’ basketball tournament, Thursday in Flandreau.
Logan Bly scored 12 points and Kylie Christensen scored 11 points for Garretson. Jordyn Williams added eight points in the victory.
For Beresford, Ella Merriman and Harley Koth each had 10 points. Autumn Namminga added nine points.
Garretson will face Flandreau in the semifinals today (Friday) in Flandreau. Beresford will face Parker in consolation play today in Flandreau.
Flandreau 48, Parker 25
FLANDREAU — Claire Sheppard posted 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Flandreau past Parker 48-25 in the opening round of the Big East Conference girls’ basketball tournament, Thursday in Flandreau.
Lily Klien had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Flandreau. Sadie Lott added 10 points in the victory.
Meah Wright led Parker with nine points.
Flandreau will host Garretson in the semifinals today (Friday). Parker will face Beresford in consolation play today in Flandreau.
Sioux Valley 62, Baltic 41
SALEM — Sioux Valley built a 28-18 halftime lead on the way to a 62-41 victory over Baltic in the opening round of the Big East Conference girls’ basketball tournament, Thursday in Salem.
Landree Wilson scored 15 points and Keyra Kruse scored 14 points and blocked three shots for Sioux Valley. Isabelle Bloker added 12 points in the victory.
Baylee Breece led Baltic with 10 points.
Sioux Valley will face McCook Central-Montrose in the semifinals, today (Friday) in Salem. Baltic will face Chester Area in consolation play today in Salem.
BALTIC 9 9 13 10 — 41
SIOUX VALLEY 13 15 20 14 — 62
McCook Central-Montrose 55, Chester Area 41
SALEM — Abby Wagner finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench as McCook Central-Montrose downed Chester Area 55-41 in the opening round of the Big East Conference girls’ basketball tournament, Thursday in Salem.
Anna Reiffenberger scored a game-high 15 points and Michaela McCormick had 14 points for MCM. Brandy Pulse had 10 rebounds in the victory.
Jacy Wolf led Chester Area with 14 points and five steals. Emmerson Eppard added 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
MCM will host Sioux Valley in the semifinals today (Friday) in Salem. Chester Area will face Baltic on consolation play today in Salem.
CHESTER AREA 9 8 9 15 — 41
MCCOOK CENT.-MONT. 15 16 14 10 — 55
