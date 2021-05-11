SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota freshman Eerik Haamer, redshirt-freshman Carly Haring and freshman Sara Reifenrath have been named Summit League Track and Field Athletes of the Week for the period ended May 9.
Haamer cleared a personal best of 18-4 ¾ (5.61m) to capture the men’s pole vault at Friday’s USD Tune-Up meet. The height ties him for second in USD program history and fifth in the NCAA this spring. He’s also tied for first in the Summit League with teammate Ethan Bray entering this weekend’s league meet.
Hailing from Tartu, Estonia, Haamer garners the Summit’s weekly honor for the first time of his career.
Haring was victorious in the women’s high jump with a clearance of 5-8 ½ (1.74m) on Friday. She leads the Summit League this spring with a personal best of 5-10 ¾ (1.80m). That height ranks 19th in the country.
A native of Mitchell, South Dakota, Haring earns her first career Summit weekly honor.
Reifenrath recorded a wind-legal time of 23.51 seconds to win the 200 meters at the USD Tune-Up. It’s the Summit’s leading time this season and ranks 38th in the NCAA West region. The mark also broke a five-year-old Lillibridge Track Complex facility record in the 200 meters. She also ran legs of USD’s winning 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays at the meet.
A native of Hartington, Nebraska, Reifenrath receives the weekly Summit award for the fifth time of her career and for the second time this outdoor season.
South Dakota hosts the 2021 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships this weekend at Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field. The meet is scheduled from Thursday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.