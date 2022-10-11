The Yankton Curling Club will hold two “learn to curl” clinics, Oct. 21 and 22. Both will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Center.
There is a cost to participate. Those participating in the clinic will receive a credit towards league registration.
