EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include another announcement involving an area program, as well as updated schedules for Gayville-Volin.
Due to a move to remote learning, Gayville-Volin has suspended all activities through Oct. 5.
This will result in the following changes for the Raiders:
— Gayville-Volin will not participate in the Yankton Invitational (Thursday) or Great Plains Conference (Oct. 1) cross country meets.
— Gayville-Volin’s volleyball matches with Vermillion (Thursday) and Elk Point-Jefferson (Monday) will be combined into a triangular on Oct. 27 in Vermillion. To help accommodate those changes, the volleyball match with Avon has been moved from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30.
The Raiders’ Sept. 29 match at Bon Homme is postponed. It will be played on Monday, Oct. 12, in Tyndall.
Also, the Raiders will not be able to participate in the Great Plains Conference Volleyball Tournament.
— Gayville-Volin’s football games with Avon (Friday) and Scotland (Oct. 2) are postponed. The matchup with Avon will be played on Monday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m., in Avon. The matchup with Scotland, as well as the Sept. 18 matchup against Alcester-Hudson, have been cancelled.
Other schedule changes involving area programs were announced on Wednesday:
— The Doane at Mount Marty volleyball match, scheduled for Sept. 30, and MMU volleyball matches against Hastings and Kansas Wesleyan on Oct. 3 in Hastings, Nebraska, have been postponed according to announcements by those programs’ athletic Twitter accounts. No makeup dates have been announced.
— The Parker at Wagner volleyball match, originally scheduled for Sept. 19, will now be played Oct. 17 in Wagner. Play will begin at 11 a.m. with the ‘C’ match.
— The Winnebago at Tri County Northeast volleyball match, scheduled for Thursday, has been cancelled. Tri County Northeast will still host Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur. (BRLD and Winnebago will also not play.)
— The St. Edward at Santee football game, scheduled for Friday, has been cancelled.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
