SILVIS, Ill. – South Dakota claimed a runner-up finish at the Western Illinois Invite on the TPC Deere Run course with three individuals finishing in the top-11. The Coyotes recorded rounds of 300-289-298 for an 887 three-round total, six strokes off from first place. Hunter Rebrovich led the team with a top-five individual placement.

Rebrovich was in contention for an individual title on Tuesday and shot a four-over par 75. He sank five birdies on the day and led the field with 11 total birdies during the tournament. Rebrovich also averaged the second-best scoring average on par fives with a 4.56 stroke average. His three-round total of 217 (72-70-75) earned him a fourth-place finish. It was the highest placement for Rebrovich in his Coyote career.

