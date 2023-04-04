SILVIS, Ill. – South Dakota claimed a runner-up finish at the Western Illinois Invite on the TPC Deere Run course with three individuals finishing in the top-11. The Coyotes recorded rounds of 300-289-298 for an 887 three-round total, six strokes off from first place. Hunter Rebrovich led the team with a top-five individual placement.
Rebrovich was in contention for an individual title on Tuesday and shot a four-over par 75. He sank five birdies on the day and led the field with 11 total birdies during the tournament. Rebrovich also averaged the second-best scoring average on par fives with a 4.56 stroke average. His three-round total of 217 (72-70-75) earned him a fourth-place finish. It was the highest placement for Rebrovich in his Coyote career.
Ben Hicks scored a four-over par 75 in the final round and joined Rebrovich in the top-10. Hicks carded 14 pars on the day and finished with the third-most pars in the field with 38 total. His 54-hole score of 220 (74-71-75) placed him in a tie for sixth place. The individual finish was his best so far this season.
Max Schmidtke posted the best score for South Dakota with a one-over par 72 on Tuesday. He scored a birdie on the par-four sixth hole and the par-four 15th hole in the third round. Schmidtke led all players with 41 throughout the event. His 223 (78-73-72) earned him a tie for 11th place individually.
Bryce Hammer ended the Western Illinois Invite with a five-over par 76. His two birdies on the day came on the par-three third hole and the par-four 14th hole. Hammer sank four birdies in total this week. He finished in a tie for 44th place with a 236 (81-79-76) three-round score.
Logan Hamak scored an 86 in the third round on Tuesday. His three-round total of 237 (76-75-86) placed him in a tie for 46th place.
Competing in his first action of the spring, Danny Renner recorded a three-over par 74. Renner carded four birdies in Tuesday’s round including back-to-back birdies on holes seven and eight. He had six total at the event. Renner’s 54-hole score of 232 (78-80-74) placed him in a tie for 33rd place overall.
The Coyotes have one more tournament before the Summit League Championships at the end of April. The Tunica National Intercollegiate takes place on April 17 and 18 in Tunica, Mississippi.
KENNESAW, Ga. – South Dakota completed the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate with a seventh-place finish. The team shot 305-310-304 at the event for a 919 overall score. Two Coyotes finished inside the top-25 individually in Akari Hayashi and Molly Fossen with Hayashi posting the best score for South Dakota.
Hayashi scored a four-over par 76 in the last round on Tuesday. She had three birdies on the day for a total of six throughout the three rounds. Hayashi’s three-round score of 224 (74-74-76) placed her in a tie for 18th place. It was the first top-20 finish of the spring for Hayashi and the fourth overall this season.
Fossen recorded a three-over par 75 in the third round, tying for the best round by a Coyote in the second day. She carded four birdies on the day and tied for the team-lead with seven birdies at the tournament. Her three-round total of 227 (76-76-75) earned her a tie for 23rd place. It was the best finish for Fossen this season.
Danica Badura tied with Fossen for the best score on the team with a three-over par 75 in Tuesday’s round. Badura recorded birdies on the par-five 11th hole and the par-three 17th hole to add to her total of four this week. Her 231 (76-80-75) score placed her in a tie for 32nd place individually.
Catie Nekola scored a six-over par 78 in the final day at the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate. Nekola’s one birdie on the round came on the par-five second hole and tied her with Fossen for the most on the team with seven total. Her 54-hole score of 237 (79-80-78) earned her a tie for 46th place.
Emma Henningsson recorded a six-over par 78 in the last round. She had three birdies on the day and four total this week. Henningsson finished in 52nd place after a 243 (83-82-78) 54-hole score.
Alexa Wingnean closed out the event with an 87 in the final round. Her one birdie on the day came at the par-four seventh hole and brought her total to four birdies this week. Wingnean placed in 62nd place with a 260 (89-84-87) overall score.
South Dakota has one final tune-up before the Summit League Championships at the end of the month. The Coyotes will compete in the Stampede at the Creek in Omaha next week. The two-day event begins on April 10.
SEWARD, Neb. — Mount Marty placed ninth in the 11-team Concordia Invitational women’s golf tournament. The three-round, two-day event concluded on Tuesday.
Iowa Western won with a score of 928, eight strokes better than Nebraska-Kearney (936). Briar Cliff (973) was third.
UNK’s Brooke King won the event with a three-day score of 224, including an even-par 72 Tuesday. Iowa Western’s Baylie Pyke and Madi Schlaepfer tied for second at 229. Iowa Western’s Marley Richter and Briar Cliff’s Helene Bergmo tied for fourth at 230.
MMU finished at 1,070 for the three days. Leading the way for the Lancers was Kelsey Heath, who shot a 240 to finish 10th. Courtney Heath (261) was 32nd, Tatum Jensen (266) tied for 36th, Kalee Gilsdorf (303) tied for 54th and Kaite Roth (340) finished 63rd in the event.
The next scheduled event for the Lancer women is the Jamestown Invitational, April 14-15 in Jamestown, North Dakota.
