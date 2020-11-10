Nothing is normal right now.
Under normal circumstances, this was going to be the week that the basketball programs at the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State began their seasons.
That’s not the case, though.
Not only will the seasons start later (Nov. 25) and feature fewer games for the Coyotes and Jackrabbits, administrators and coaches at both of the state’s two Division I schools have found it challenging to schedule non-conference games during the coronavirus pandemic.
Schedules are going to look quite a bit different this season, athletic directors told the Press & Dakotan on Tuesday.
“So much has been thrown at our student-athletes and coaches that they’ve had to work through, and then there’s so much uncertainty,” USD athletic director David Herbster said.
And that’s been a difficult proposition these days.
“All the coaches want is certainty,” Herbster added. “They want to plan and they want to know what’s coming, but so much of life right now is out of our control.”
New-look Summit League schedules for men’s basketball and women’s basketball were released last week, but the prospect of piecing together non-conference schedules has been a challenge.
Just as it is for every college team in the country, according to SDSU athletic director Justin Sell.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re at a Power 5 school or in the Summit League, depending on where you are in the country, we’re all facing challenges,” he said.
The NCAA moved back the start of the seasons 15 days to Nov. 25, and those seasons will in many cases see fewer games: Men’s teams are allowed to play a maximum of 25 and women’s teams are allowed a maximum of 23.
Those total numbers can climb a bit should teams play in a multi-team event (called MTE’s), and USD and SDSU have both found homes in tournaments close to home. It’s not been easy, though.
Both schools have endured changes to holiday tournaments to open the season. The SDSU men, for example, were originally scheduled to compete in a Kansas State event and the USD women were to play in a classic in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Instead, the Coyotes and Jackrabbits have found a home in events closer to home.
* The SDSU men will play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Challenge on Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls
* The USD women will play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Challenge on Nov. 28-30 at the Sanford Pentagon
* The USD and SDSU men will both take part in the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase on Dec. 10-12. It’s a three-day, non-conference event that also features North Dakota and North Dakota State.
Piecing together a non-conference schedule has required some out-of-the-box thinking, according to Sell — such as the Dakota Showcase, which alleviates those scheduling and travel concerns.
“It’s been neat to see the Summit League, from A.D.s (athletic directors) to coaches, work together,” Sell said. “When we all play the games, we’ll obviously want to win, but winning probably looks a little different this year.”
In other words, there are larger concerns than wins and losses, he added.
“I have a ton of respect for the people we work with; in ways the outside public wouldn’t even see,” Sell said. “We all realize that there’s a bigger play at hand right now.”
Trying to lock in games has been made even harder for schools like USD and SDSU in the face of rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations in South Dakota.
As of Tuesday, the state has reached 57,334 total confirmed cases (16,595 active), 3,277 total hospitalizations (607 current) and 504 deaths due to the coronavirus.
According to data compiled by the New York Times, South Dakota has the nation’s second highest (behind North Dakota) number of total cases per 100,000 residents — South Dakota’s daily average of new cases is over 1,200 in the last seven days.
Both Dakota states have been added to quarantine lists for other states (Kansas was the latest to do so, last week), which has made finding games even tougher, according to Herbster. The USD men’s program, he added, lost a non-conference home game because of those kinds of concerns.
“It’s been a challenge for everybody right now,” Herbster said.
The goal, he added, has been to avoid flights as much as possible and to avoid long bus trips (where players and coaches would be in a confined space for hours on end). As a result, the USD men decided against making the trip to Northern Colorado and Idaho State this season.
The non-conference schedules for the Coyotes, in particular, will also likely feature extended gaps between games. While that may not be exactly ideal, that time between games could end up being a silver lining in the pandemic age, according to Herbster: Teams may or may not have players available, or certain games may or may not happen.
“This year is about how you manage to keep your team engaged, positive and healthy,” he said.
While coaches and administrators have also found it difficult to put together a non-conference schedule, administrators and other university officials have encountered challenges over what to do with attendance for home games.
Both athletic directors at USD and SDSU said conversations remain ongoing over whether or not to limit attendance — and to what degree — but that the topic remains fluid.
“The key to that is that we’ll need flexibility in case there are spikes or hopefully if things get better,” Sell said.
Whether it’s across the country or even regionally, some schools may proceed as normal with fans while others (like Creighton) will begin the season with no fans in attendance.
Not only does it depend on each state’s situation those decisions, according to Sell, involve the way in which each arena is constructed — from entry points, to restrooms, and other high traffic areas.
In USD’s situation, it continues to have conversations about attendance at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, and has also worked with the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) on attendance limitations for the state high school football finals that will be held in the DakotaDome.
Safety for fans and student-athletes is ultimately the main concern at both schools, the athletic directors said.
It’s part of the day-to-day challenges in planning for anything during the ongoing pandemic.
“This whole schedule has taken time and patience,” Herbster said.
