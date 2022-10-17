STILLWATER, Okla. – South Dakota women’s tennis had its best showing of the Brett Barnett era at the ITA Regionals hosted by Oklahoma State.
The Coyotes had six players compete in the multi-day event with two players reaching the main draw out of qualifiers for the first time and Estella Jaeger making the deepest run any South Dakota player ever has by reaching the round of 32 in the main draw.
“It was fun going down to Stillwater to play the best teams in the Central Region,” coach Barnett said. “We knew it would be a big challenge with how strong this region is and everyone that I brought stepped up and competed great.”
Jaeger, a senior, posted two wins in the main draw of 128 players before falling in a three-set battle in the round of 32. She defeated Iowa’s Pia Kranholdt in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 and then knocked off fifth-seeded Kristina Novak of Oklahoma State 6-3 in the third set for the biggest win in program history.
She fell to Missouri’s Mae Canete in a hard-fought three-set battle in the round of 32.
“Estella came in very focused and had a nice win over Iowa in the first round before picking up the biggest win our program has ever had in the round of 64,” said Barnett. “She played so well, fought so hard in her win over the fifth-seed from Oklahoma State in three sets.
“Even though she lost a heartbreaker to Mizzou the next day we’re seeing that she can beat anyone in the region and is ready for a great spring.”
Grace Chadick, who went 3-1 and Sydney Weinberg, who was 2-2, both won two matches in the qualifying draw to advance to the main draw. It’s the first time in Barnett’s nine-years as head coach that two players have advanced out of qualifiers to the main draw.
Chadick, a sophomore, opened with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Rebecca Brody of Arkansas State and advanced to the main draw with a win over Arkansas’ Morgan McCarthy in a third-set tie-breaker.
Chadick opened the main draw by posting a win over Summit League rival Sapir Sela of North Dakota in straight sets. She fell to 19th-seeded Tamari Gagoshidze of Kansas in three sets.
Weinberg, a senior, posted a straight sets win over Whitney Robins of Arkansas (6-1, 6-0) and then defeated Lera Valeeva of Southeast Missouri State in straight sets to advance to the main draw.
Weinberg dropped a pair of three-set battles in the main draw, first to Kansas City’s Michela Xibilia and then to Mariia Pukhina of Bradley.
Paige Alter (1-1), Maya Arksey (1-1) and Eesha Varma (0-2) also competed in singles play for the Coyotes.
The doubles team of Alter and Chadick went 2-2 in the event, posting wins over Summit League foes Oral Roberts and Omaha.
“As a team we’ve had a great fall, result wise the best ever,” said Barnett. “More importantly I’m seeing belief out of everyone that they belong on court with anyone and can beat anyone. No one is content, they want results and aren't ok being close. We’re playing fearless and really going for it.
“They see this team is built for a run this year and can compete with anyone. We can work on a few things in the off-season comping up and get ready for dual matches in January.”
