RAPID CITY — Yankton bounced back from a loss to start its Rapid City road trip, thrashing Rapid City Central 13-1 in club high school girls’ softball action on Friday.
Addison Binde went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Yankton. Jenna Cox doubled and singled, driving in two. Lexi Madson also had two hits and two RBI. Grace Behrns had a double and two RBI, and Elle Feser and Lainie Keller each had a hit in the victory.
Carlie Sauder homered for the lone Central run.
Behrns picked up the win, striking out two in the three-inning contest. Tya Brandhagen took the loss, striking out two in her 1 1/3 innings of work.
Yankton remains in Rapid City today (Saturday), facing Central and Rapid City Stevens again.
Stevens 9, Yankton 0
RAPID CITY — Rapid City Stevens’ Sophie Dressler tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Raiders blanked Yankton 9-0 in club high school girls’ softball action on Friday.
Aislinn Perkins went 3-for-3 with three RBI to lead Stevens. Raleigh Lunderman had a pair of hits. Reilly Tschetter had a triple and two RBI in the victory.
Dressler struck out three in the win. Lexi Madson took the loss, striking out five.
