RAPID CITY — Harrisburg Gold scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past the Yankton Black Sox 13-12 in the South Dakota Class A 13-Under Tournament, Friday in Rapid City.
Lincoln McCloud went 3-for-5 with a double to lead Harrisburg. Logan O’Connor and Tate Larson each had two hits. Jason Hanson tripled, and Ty Dalen and Jacob Sanderson each doubled in the win.
Kennan Wagner went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Tucker Gilmore went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Landon Potts had two hits. Payton Peterson doubled. Austin Gobel, Hunter Teichroew, Tyson Prouty and Frankie In’t Veld each had a hit in the effort.
Logan Larson pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief, striking out three, for the win. Chase Howe took the loss.
Yankton finishes pool play with two games today (Saturday), facing Watertown at 3:30 p.m. (Central) and Renner at 6 p.m.
13U: Yankton Reds 3, S.F. East 0
BROOKINGS — Yankton pitcher Brennen Gilmore tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out two, as the Reds stopped Sioux Falls East 3-0 in pool play at the South Dakota Class A 13-Under Tournament, Friday in Brookings.
Jace Sedlacek doubled and singled for Yankton. Beck Ryken, Tate Beste, Sam Gokie and Gavin Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Peter Samp and Gavin Van Oort had hits for East.
Gavin Tolrud took the loss, also going the distance.
The Reds, 34-10 and 2-0 in pool play, finish pool play against host Brookings today (Saturday) at noon.
