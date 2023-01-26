VERMILLION —South Dakota head men’s golf coach John Vining is pleased to announce the signing of Parker Etzel to the 2023 class. 

 “We are thrilled to add Parker to this strong recruiting class,” said Vining. “Parker has had both individual and team success throughout his career. It is unique to have both of those experiences in junior and high school golf. We are excited to have him bring that same mentality into our program.” 

