VERMILLION —South Dakota head men’s golf coach John Vining is pleased to announce the signing of Parker Etzel to the 2023 class.
“We are thrilled to add Parker to this strong recruiting class,” said Vining. “Parker has had both individual and team success throughout his career. It is unique to have both of those experiences in junior and high school golf. We are excited to have him bring that same mentality into our program.”
The Eau Claire, Wisconsin native is a two-time all-conference honoree and a 2022 GCAW First Team all-state selection. He led the Old Abes to a WIAA Division I State Championship last year and finished the tournament with a tie for seventh individually. Etzel averaged a 73.8 scoring average his junior season highlighted by a bogey-free round of 67 at the 2022 Big Rivers Championship at Lake Hallie Golf Course. His career-low round came at the 2021 WPGA American Family Insurance Dells Championship. He carded a 64 in that tournament and won the event with a two-day total of five-under par.
Etzel has competed in a few amateur events in his high school career. He qualified for the 2021 WI State Open Championship and made the cut at the 2022 WSGA Ray Fisher Amateur Championship after rounds of 71 and 67. That event is one of the largest amateur tournaments in the state of Wisconsin. His best placement came at the 2022 WPGA Junior Championship where he finished in a tie for fourth place after a one-under tournament.
Off the course, Etzel got it done in the classroom as well. He maintains a 4.0 GPA and has won multiple awards for his academic excellence. Etzel won the E-Squared award, the SOAR award, and is a two-time academic all-state winner. He also plays basketball at Eau Claire Memorial High School and was a part of the all-Big Rivers Conference basketball academic team. Etzel is a three-year running member of the National Honor Society.
Etzel is the son of Eric Etzel and Michelle Facer. He plans on studying business while enrolled at South Dakota.
