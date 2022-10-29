The 2022 Mount Marty Lancers football season has seen numerous firsts for the program.
MMU got its first program win, 42-10, at Presentation College on Aug. 25.
Then, the Lancers got their first conference win in a road contest over Briar Cliff on Sept. 24, 41-19.
On Saturday, the Lancers celebrated their first home victory in the short two-year history of the program in a 27-16 come-from-behind victory over the Doane Tigers in Great Plains Athletic Conference action at Crane-Youngworth Field.
With the win on Lancer Days, Mount Marty improved to 3-6 (2-6 GPAC), while Doane fell to 3-5 (3-5 GPAC).
Lancers head coach John Michaletti said the program getting the first win at Crane-Youngworth Field was “special” and said his players deserved to get the victory and celebrate after the game.
“I'm very proud of our guys,” he said. “It's all on them. They handled adversity not only late in the game but (all) year. Coming off a loss like we had last week (77-0 against Morningside), it's easy to keep your heads down and let negativity hang around, but these guys had a great week of practice. It was the most motivated and excited week that we've had since I've been here. It's expected and I was very proud of how they handled that (adversity).”
That adversity hit the Lancers throughout the fourth quarter. With MMU leading 13-6 at the 9:50 mark of the fourth quarter, the Tigers got the football at the MMU 31-yard line. Doane was able to move the football methodically down the field and tie the game at 13 with 4:47 remaining.
With the football, the Lancers found themselves in a 4th-and-1 at their own 39-yard line with under three minutes remaining. Mount Marty chose to go for it, and the Doane defense stuffed Lancer running back Isaiah Thompson for no gain. Michaletti defended his decision because he wanted to reward the offensive line for their play throughout the game.
“I wanted to show I had confidence in the O-line,” Michaletti said. “They were clicking on all cylinders today. I wanted to make sure I gave (that chance to) them and didn't want to take the wind out of their sails.”
Doane only got eight yards after the Mount Marty defense showed its mettle, but the Tigers got a 48-yard field goal from Kelen Meyer to go up 16-13 with 1:35 left in the game.
“(The defense) had each other's back,” Michaletti said. “That's one thing we've talked about. When adverse situations hit you. You’ve got to be grateful for that opportunity, for those guys next to you, and be humble in that spot. Those guys stuck together.”
“As soon as the stop happened, we're like, ‘Hey, we're still in this,’” wide receiver Trevor Fitzgerald said. “We're still fighting. Everyone's like, ‘Keep your head up. We're going through this together.’”
The offense showed that togetherness on the next drive, as quarterback Clayton Byer, who had to go into the game for an injured Ken Gay II in the second quarter, caught fire. He found Rex Ryken down the seam for 29 yards on the first play of the ensuing drive to get to the Doane 46-yard line. On the next play Ryken ran down the seam again, and Byer put the football on the money. Ryken caught it and rumbled his way into the end zone to give the Lancers the 20-16 lead with 1:14 left.
“I’m glad Rex is on our team, that's for sure,” Michaletti said. “It was one of those things that you’ve get another opportunity. Every drive is a new opportunity. You can't have to have a long-term memory. Clayton Byer was able to do is take a deep breath, keep everybody rallied behind him, and go.”
“We knew we had to get something going,” Ryken said. “We hadn't got much going the second half. We practice those (seam) plays a lot. I trusted in it, and we all trusted each other.”
“I knew (Ryken) was going to make a play for me,” Byer said. “We saw something there during the game that we know we could take advantage to if we needed to. We needed to (in that situation).”
Doane’s Jeremiah Payne fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Lancers’ Arthur Oliver made the recovery at the Tigers’ 15-yard line to get the football right back.
Still, the Tigers had all three of their timeouts. After forcing Doane to use a timeout after a running play on first down, the Lancers made a gutsy call to put the football in Byer’s hands. He delivered, as he hit Fitzgerald in the end zone for the 13-yard touchdown to give the Lancers the 27-16 lead.
Fitzgerald, a Yankton High School graduate, said the feeling of catching the game-clinching touchdown left him speechless. He admitted that winning at Crane-Youngworth Field as a Lancer felt different from winning there as a Buck.
“You're with new people,” he said. “You make new friendships. You’ve got to build a team bond. That's what we’ve done.”
Byer admitted to there feeling a little bit of pressure as the game got into crunch time, but he had faith in his teammates to make the plays to win the game.
“These guys are always where they're supposed to be making plays for me,” he said. “That was a great play call by coach (Josh) Lewis. I knew where guys were supposed to be and what was going to be open.”
Byer ended the game 8-of-15 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns. He went 3-of-3 for 88 yards and two touchdowns on the two drives to give MMU the 27-16 lead.
Ryken led the Lancers with six receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. Fitzgerald was not far behind, as he had 121 yards receiving on six catches for two touchdowns in the contest. The two combined for 12 of the 14 catches the Lancers had in the game.
Mount Marty freshman Kaden Johnson got the start at running back and had 25 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Gay got the start for MMU and went 6-of-9 passing for 102 yards before being pulled out of the game for injury.
On defense, linebacker Drew Pendleton led the Lancers with eight tackles and a sack.
