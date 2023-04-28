CANTON — Elk Point-Jefferson crushed Canton 19-0 in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Hunter Geary doubled and singled for EPJ. Ben Swatek and Jake Gale each had two hits. Jackson Prouty, Ty Trometer and Evan Hailey each doubled. Keaton Gale and Noah McDermott each had a hit in the victory.
Keaton Gale and Aiden Zach each had four strikeouts on the mound for EPJ, with Gale picking up the win.
EPJ, 3-2, travels to Parkston on Sunday.
JV: Mitchell 7-2, Yankton 6-9
MITCHELL — Yankton and Mitchell split a junior varsity baseball doubleheader on Thursday.
Yankton won the nightcap 9-2.
Tyson Prouty went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Yankton. Keenan Wagner went 2-for-3 with a triple. Owen Wishon and Kaden Hughes each had two hits. Payton Peterson, Easton Feser and Sam Gokie each had a hit in the victory.
Beck Ryken picked up the win. Christian Weier pitched three innings of shutout relief.
Mitchell claimed the opener 7-6.
Peterson doubled and singled for Yankton. Wishon, Frankie In’t Veld, Prouty, Hughes and Feser each had a hit.
Wishon took the loss. Peterson pitched three innings of shutout relief.
Yankton travels to Huron on Sunday.
